Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 1
Katie Ledecky swims another historic time at Tyr Pro Series, turning back the clock
10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Stage 8
How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina: schedule, start times, live stream info, route map
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler fires 61 to lead hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside the numbers of Sexton vs. Webb, 250 West

May 1, 2025 07:19 PM
Clinton Fowler calls in to discuss some of the key data behind the battle between Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb and the 250 West race.

Latest Clips

09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
01:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
04:28
Lawrence brothers ‘putting in the work’
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
01:47
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
01:21
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
01:12
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue
01:30
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Burnham Square
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
01:26
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Flying Mohawk
01:45
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Journalism
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
01:41
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit
01:52
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Neoequos
03:21
PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
01:51
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: American Promise
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby