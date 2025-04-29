 Skip navigation
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won't return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL
San Jose Sharks
NHL draft lottery: San Jose Sharks have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick
Paul Sewald
Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with right shoulder strain

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:44 PM

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues Friday at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim will play alongside one another at 8:23 a.m. EDT.

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the second round in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):

RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: First-round tee times and groupings
Tee times and grouping for the opening round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

ROUND 2

Time
TeePlayers
7:50 AM
EDT		1

Chesson Hadley

Doug Ghim

Chan Kim

7:50 AM
EDT		10

Eric Cole

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

8:01 AM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Ryan Gerard

Aldrich Potgieter

8:01 AM
EDT		10

Andrew Putnam

Mark Hubbard

Chandler Phillips

8:12 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Baddeley

Vince Whaley

Joseph Bramlett

8:12 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Palmer

Dylan Wu

Danny Walker

8:23 AM
EDT		1

Luke List

Matt Wallace

Webb Simpson

8:23 AM
EDT		10

Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim

Jordan Spieth

8:34 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Zach Johnson

8:34 AM
EDT		10

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Kim

Sungjae Im

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Patton Kizzire

Jhonattan Vegas

8:45 AM
EDT		10

Brian Campbell

Jake Knapp

Sam Burns

8:56 AM
EDT		1

Nate Lashley

Kevin Tway

Nick Watney

8:56 AM
EDT		10

Camilo Villegas

Seamus Power

Adam Schenk

9:07 AM
EDT		1

Martin Laird

Beau Hossler

Matti Schmid

9:07 AM
EDT		10

Lanto Griffin

Nicolai Højgaard

Ben Kohles

9:18 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Will Gordon

Isaiah Salinda

9:18 AM
EDT		10

Paul Peterson

Taylor Dickson

Brandon Matthews

9:29 AM
EDT		1

Antoine Rozner

Kaito Onishi

Ross Steelman

9:29 AM
EDT		10

Kevin Roy

Rikuya Hoshino

Kevin Velo

9:40 AM
EDT		1

Hayden Buckley

Taylor Montgomery

Norman Xiong

9:40 AM
EDT		10

Max McGreevy

Niklas Norgaard

Christo Lamprecht

9:51 AM
EDT		1

Trevor Cone

Jeremy Paul

Gabe Reynolds

9:51 AM
EDT		10

Trace Crowe

John Pak

Seungbin Choi

10:02 AM
EDT		1

Alejandro Tosti

Ricky Castillo

Noah Kent
(a)

10:02 AM
EDT		10

Anders Albertson

Braden Thornberry

Bobby Massa
(a)

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Matt NeSmith

Justin Lower

Victor Perez

1:00 PM
EDT		10

Charley Hoffman

Ben Martin

Sami Valimaki

1:11 PM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Carson Young

Rico Hoey

1:11 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Fox

Scott Gutschewski

Mac Meissner

1:22 PM
EDT		1

Chez Reavie

Joel Dahmen

Harry Higgs

1:22 PM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Zac Blair

David Lipsky

1:33 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Will Zalatoris

Byeong Hun An

1:33 PM
EDT		10

Rafael Campos

Austin Eckroat

Brice Garnett

1:44 PM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Mackenzie Hughes

Gary Woodland

1:44 PM
EDT		10

Davis Riley

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

1:55 PM
EDT		1

Karl Vilips

Matt McCarty

Cam Davis

1:55 PM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Taylor Moore

Adam Svensson

2:06 PM
EDT		1

Harry Hall

Peter Malnati

Emiliano Grillo

2:06 PM
EDT		10

Kevin Yu

Lee Hodges

Nick Hardy

2:17 PM
EDT		1

Sung Kang

Sam Ryder

Patrick Fishburn

2:17 PM
EDT		10

Trey Mullinax

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

2:28 PM
EDT		1

Matteo Manassero

Jackson Suber

Philip Knowles

2:28 PM
EDT		10

Kevin Kisner

Ryo Hisatsune

Jacob Bridgeman

2:39 PM
EDT		1

Jesper Svensson

Matthew Riedel

Mason Andersen

2:39 PM
EDT		10

Takumi Kanaya

Will Chandler

Vince Covello

2:50 PM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Tim Widing

Nelson Ledesma

2:50 PM
EDT		10

Hayden Springer

Noah Goodwin

Cristobal Del Solar

3:01 PM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Quade Cummins

Paul Waring

3:01 PM
EDT		10

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kris Ventura

Harrison Endycott

3:12 PM
EDT		1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rasmus Højgaard

Tommy Morrison
(a)

3:12 PM
EDT		10

Frankie Capan III

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kris Kim
(a)