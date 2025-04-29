CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson continues Friday at TPC Craig Ranch. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Si Woo Kim will play alongside one another at 8:23 a.m. EDT.
Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings for the second round in McKinney, Texas (click here for how to watch):
ROUND 2
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:50 AM
EDT
|1
Chesson Hadley
Doug Ghim
Chan Kim
|7:50 AM
EDT
|10
Eric Cole
Henrik Norlander
Alex Smalley
|8:01 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
Ryan Gerard
Aldrich Potgieter
|8:01 AM
EDT
|10
Andrew Putnam
Mark Hubbard
Chandler Phillips
|8:12 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Baddeley
Vince Whaley
Joseph Bramlett
|8:12 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Palmer
Dylan Wu
Danny Walker
|8:23 AM
EDT
|1
Luke List
Matt Wallace
Webb Simpson
|8:23 AM
EDT
|10
Scottie Scheffler
Si Woo Kim
Jordan Spieth
|8:34 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Francesco Molinari
Zach Johnson
|8:34 AM
EDT
|10
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Kim
Sungjae Im
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Patton Kizzire
Jhonattan Vegas
|8:45 AM
EDT
|10
Brian Campbell
Jake Knapp
Sam Burns
|8:56 AM
EDT
|1
Nate Lashley
Kevin Tway
Nick Watney
|8:56 AM
EDT
|10
Camilo Villegas
Seamus Power
Adam Schenk
|9:07 AM
EDT
|1
Martin Laird
Beau Hossler
Matti Schmid
|9:07 AM
EDT
|10
Lanto Griffin
Nicolai Højgaard
Ben Kohles
|9:18 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Rodgers
Will Gordon
Isaiah Salinda
|9:18 AM
EDT
|10
Paul Peterson
Taylor Dickson
Brandon Matthews
|9:29 AM
EDT
|1
Antoine Rozner
Kaito Onishi
Ross Steelman
|9:29 AM
EDT
|10
Kevin Roy
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Velo
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Hayden Buckley
Taylor Montgomery
Norman Xiong
|9:40 AM
EDT
|10
Max McGreevy
Niklas Norgaard
Christo Lamprecht
|9:51 AM
EDT
|1
Trevor Cone
Jeremy Paul
Gabe Reynolds
|9:51 AM
EDT
|10
Trace Crowe
John Pak
Seungbin Choi
|10:02 AM
EDT
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Ricky Castillo
Noah Kent
|10:02 AM
EDT
|10
Anders Albertson
Braden Thornberry
Bobby Massa
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Matt NeSmith
Justin Lower
Victor Perez
|1:00 PM
EDT
|10
Charley Hoffman
Ben Martin
Sami Valimaki
|1:11 PM
EDT
|1
Greyson Sigg
Carson Young
Rico Hoey
|1:11 PM
EDT
|10
Ryan Fox
Scott Gutschewski
Mac Meissner
|1:22 PM
EDT
|1
Chez Reavie
Joel Dahmen
Harry Higgs
|1:22 PM
EDT
|10
Chad Ramey
Zac Blair
David Lipsky
|1:33 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Will Zalatoris
Byeong Hun An
|1:33 PM
EDT
|10
Rafael Campos
Austin Eckroat
Brice Garnett
|1:44 PM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Mackenzie Hughes
Gary Woodland
|1:44 PM
EDT
|10
Davis Riley
Kurt Kitayama
Matt Kuchar
|1:55 PM
EDT
|1
Karl Vilips
Matt McCarty
Cam Davis
|1:55 PM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Taylor Moore
Adam Svensson
|2:06 PM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Peter Malnati
Emiliano Grillo
|2:06 PM
EDT
|10
Kevin Yu
Lee Hodges
Nick Hardy
|2:17 PM
EDT
|1
Sung Kang
Sam Ryder
Patrick Fishburn
|2:17 PM
EDT
|10
Trey Mullinax
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
|2:28 PM
EDT
|1
Matteo Manassero
Jackson Suber
Philip Knowles
|2:28 PM
EDT
|10
Kevin Kisner
Ryo Hisatsune
Jacob Bridgeman
|2:39 PM
EDT
|1
Jesper Svensson
Matthew Riedel
Mason Andersen
|2:39 PM
EDT
|10
Takumi Kanaya
Will Chandler
Vince Covello
|2:50 PM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Tim Widing
Nelson Ledesma
|2:50 PM
EDT
|10
Hayden Springer
Noah Goodwin
Cristobal Del Solar
|3:01 PM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Quade Cummins
Paul Waring
|3:01 PM
EDT
|10
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kris Ventura
Harrison Endycott
|3:12 PM
EDT
|1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rasmus Højgaard
Tommy Morrison
|3:12 PM
EDT
|10
Frankie Capan III
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kris Kim