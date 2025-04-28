 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 28
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Winners, losers, best picks, sleepers for all 32 teams from Connor Rogers
MLB: APR 27 Reds at Rockies
Braves at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 28

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published April 28, 2025 11:34 AM

The PGA Tour heads back to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch (par 71, 7,569 yards) in McKinney, Texas.

How to watch the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, May 1

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, May 2

  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, May 3

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: CBS

Sunday, May 4

  • 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: CBS

This week’s TV times: LPGA’s Black Desert Championship and more

Who is in the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

There are 156 players competing at this regular PGA Tour event, highlighted by Texans Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, both of whom have come close to winning this event but are still in search of their first victory.

Click here for the updated field list.

What is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.9 million with $1,782,000 going to the winner.

What is the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The top 65 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Taylor Pendrith took advantage of Ben Kohles’ final-hole mishap to win his first PGA Tour event.

Kohles birdied the 16th and 17th holes to take a one-shot lead into the last, but he needed two shots to escape the greenside rough and then missed a 6-foot bogey putt that would have forced a playoff.