CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

The PGA Tour heads back to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

May 1-4 at TPC Craig Ranch (par 71, 7,569 yards) in McKinney, Texas.

How to watch the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

(All times EDT; stream links added when available)

Thursday, May 1



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, May 2



4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, May 3



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3-6PM: CBS

Sunday, May 4



1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3-6PM: CBS

Who is in the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

There are 156 players competing at this regular PGA Tour event, highlighted by Texans Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth, both of whom have come close to winning this event but are still in search of their first victory.

Click here for the updated field list.

What is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson purse and prize money?

The purse is $9.9 million with $1,782,000 going to the winner.

What is the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The top 65 players and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.

Who won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Taylor Pendrith took advantage of Ben Kohles’ final-hole mishap to win his first PGA Tour event.

Kohles birdied the 16th and 17th holes to take a one-shot lead into the last, but he needed two shots to escape the greenside rough and then missed a 6-foot bogey putt that would have forced a playoff.