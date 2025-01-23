How to watch Liverpool vs Ipswich live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Ipswich on Saturday with both teams in desperate need of a win to boost their respective hopes.

WATCH – Liverpool v Ipswich

Arne Slot’s Liverpool broke through late on against Brentford last weekend with substitute Darwin Nunez scoring twice after the clock ticked to 90 minutes as the Reds then watched Arsenal cough up two points in the title race. Despite a few slip ups in recent weeks, Liverpool are looking calm and composed and are just getting on with business. Going into this weekend they have a six-point lead at the top with a game in-hand over their rivals.

Ipswich were hammered 6-0 at home by Manchester City last weekend but Kieran McKenna’s side are still within touching distance of safety and are only in the relegation zone on goal difference. They’ve made some savvy additions in the January window and the Tractor Boys are primed for one last push to just stay up.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ipwich live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 25)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

It’s pretty simple for Slot right now as this Liverpool team is very settled and he can rotate a few positions easily without much of a change. Tsimikas and Robertson are rotating well, while Nunez and Diaz are doing the same up top. Szoboszlai and Mac Allister will start in midfield with Gravenberch and when you’ve got Mohamed Salah around you’re always going to have a chance to win.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring), Diogo Jota (muscle), Curtis Jones (muscle)

Ipswich team news, focus

The Tractor Boys took a battering last weekend but they’ve added some decent players in the January window so far with Enciso, Godfrey and Philogene all adding considerable quality to their squad. Philogene and Enciso are in line to make their debuts this weekend and both will relish the chance to become regulars in the Premier League.

OUT: Sammie Szmodics (ankle), Axel Tuanzebe (hamstring), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles - out for season), Conor Chaplin (knee)

Liverpool vs Ipswich prediction

This seems like it will be a pretty straightforward win for Liverpool. They’re rotating well and are respecting opponents as they’ve cut out some sloppy defending. Liverpool 3-0 Ipswich.