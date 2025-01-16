 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_as_chasinggold_mikaelafeature.jpg
How Shiffrin, Kilde support each other’s careers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_as_chasinggold_mikaelafeature.jpg
How Shiffrin, Kilde support each other’s careers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

  
Published January 16, 2025 08:10 AM

Brentford host Liverpool on Saturday as Arne Slot’s side face a tricky test to try and extend their lead atop the table for at least a few hours.

WATCH – Brentford v Liverpool

Thomas Frank’s Brentford pulled off a miraculous late comeback to draw at home against Manchester City on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0 with eight minutes to go, the Bees looked down and out. But they ended up drawing 2-2 and almost won it deep into stoppage time as they truly never give up and cause so many problems from crosses, set-pieces and on the counter. The Bees are sitting comfortable in midtable and are pushing for a top 10 finish.

Liverpool have drawn their last two games in the Premier League and battled to come from behind and grab a point at high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Arne Slot was happy enough with that performance but Liverpool do look vulnerable on the counter and that is music to Brentford’s ears. Also, Liverpool are now just four points ahead of Arsenal in the title race but they do have a game in-hand.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 18)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

The fact Brentford are solid in midtable is a bit of a miracle. Thomas Frank has had big injury issues to deal with all season long but he’s finally starting to get some big players back with Rico Henry’s return a huge plus. Wissa, Mbeumo and Schade are so good as a trio up front and they will take the game to Liverpool right from the start, while Damsgaard has been excellent in midfield.

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Ryan Trevitt (Achilles)

Liverpool team news, focus

Diogo Jota will surely start this game after jumping off the bench and scoring with his first touch against Nottingham Forest. Luis Diaz has looked a little off it in recent weeks, while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah continue to be dangerous out wide. Getting the balance right in midfield is also key and this feels like a game where Curtis Jones will come back in.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring)

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a bad game tactically for Liverpool and Brentford will cause chaos and unsettle Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Co. Go for an entertaining draw. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool.