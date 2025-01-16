How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Brentford host Liverpool on Saturday as Arne Slot’s side face a tricky test to try and extend their lead atop the table for at least a few hours.

WATCH – Brentford v Liverpool

Thomas Frank’s Brentford pulled off a miraculous late comeback to draw at home against Manchester City on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0 with eight minutes to go, the Bees looked down and out. But they ended up drawing 2-2 and almost won it deep into stoppage time as they truly never give up and cause so many problems from crosses, set-pieces and on the counter. The Bees are sitting comfortable in midtable and are pushing for a top 10 finish.

Liverpool have drawn their last two games in the Premier League and battled to come from behind and grab a point at high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Arne Slot was happy enough with that performance but Liverpool do look vulnerable on the counter and that is music to Brentford’s ears. Also, Liverpool are now just four points ahead of Arsenal in the title race but they do have a game in-hand.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 18)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

The fact Brentford are solid in midtable is a bit of a miracle. Thomas Frank has had big injury issues to deal with all season long but he’s finally starting to get some big players back with Rico Henry’s return a huge plus. Wissa, Mbeumo and Schade are so good as a trio up front and they will take the game to Liverpool right from the start, while Damsgaard has been excellent in midfield.

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (ankle), Ethan Pinnock (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Ryan Trevitt (Achilles)

Liverpool team news, focus

Diogo Jota will surely start this game after jumping off the bench and scoring with his first touch against Nottingham Forest. Luis Diaz has looked a little off it in recent weeks, while Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah continue to be dangerous out wide. Getting the balance right in midfield is also key and this feels like a game where Curtis Jones will come back in.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring)

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a bad game tactically for Liverpool and Brentford will cause chaos and unsettle Van Dijk, Gravenberch and Co. Go for an entertaining draw. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool.