Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after Darwin Nunez’s stoppage-time heroics?

Arne Slot will need days — maybe weeks — to wrap his head around the fact that Liverpool couldn’t find the back of the net with their first 35 shots on Saturday, but the Reds escaped Brentford with a 2-0 stoppage-time victory in the end.

BRENTFORD 0-2 LIVERPOOL - Highlights, recap & analysis

90 minutes: 35 shots, 0 goals. 5 stoppage-time minutes: 2 shots, 2 goals — both scored by substitute Darwin Nunez, who had scored just 1 Premier League goal in 11 appearances since September entering the weekend. An unlikely hero, to say the least, but a huge relief for Liverpool as they remain seven points clear of Arsenal in the title race (while equal on games played for about two hours).

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after win over Brentford?

“During the season you’re hoping for these moments. Many moments — we could have scored a late winner against United, Forest, Fulham. Today it worked. We managed to score in the last few seconds. We were close to not getting what we deserved. The amount of chances we created was like on Tuesday against Forest — a lot. We were close to going off without a win. That combined with a late winner is what we were most happy about. And it was a significant game.”

“I don’t only look at results. We created a lot, but now it’s a win so I don’t have to say, ‘Look at our performance.’ I was very pleased with our performance. Brentford made it a fight. They have good players and a good game plan. It was a nice game to watch, like every time Liverpool are on the pitch.”

Arne Slot, on Darwin Nunez’s impact off the bench

“He’s always having a lot of impact when he comes in — brings energy and power. Most of our games are the last half-hour in control around 18 yards, and that’s where he’s at his best. The first hour is often open, but the last 30 minutes dominant. Then to have someone like Darwin is nice to have.”