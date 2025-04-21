UCLA QB Joey Aguilar plans to enter transfer portal

Joey Aguilar. USA Today Sports photos

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



The ripple effect of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferring to UCLA, has led to former Appalachian State senior quarterback Joey Aguilar to plan to leave the Bruins. Appalachian State went 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt, and made a coaching change, which led to Aguilar entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Aguilar threw for 6,760 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 25 games played for Appalachian State.



Aguilar went 218-of-390 passing for 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this past season. Aguilar also added 59 carries for 207 yards and two scores, and was named honorable mention All-Sun Belt. Aguilar played one P4 opponent this past season, falling 66-20 to Clemson. He went 18-of-41 passing for 214 yards and one touchdown Sept. 7. Aguilar lit up East Carolina for 424 yards and two scores, but also had two interceptions in a 21-19 win on Sept. 14. Aguilar threw for over 300 yards in four games in 2023, and tossed at least three touchdowns in eight contests. He had a five-game stretch with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions from Oct. 28, 2023-to-Nov. 25, 2023. Aguilar was the Sun Belt Newcomer of the year. Aguilar was a Rivals.com two-star sleep prospect out Diablo Valley C.C. in Pleasant Hill, Calif., when Appalachian State found him in the class of 2023. He also had offers from Arizona State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty. Aguilar completed 126 of 197 passes for 1,446 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in six games played. He added 65 carries for 358 yards in 2022. Aguilar threw for 5,575 yards, 59 touchdowns and 14 interceptions his last tow years at Freedom High in Oakley, Calif.