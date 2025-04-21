Ostapenko stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lgrwe7pjyubrqnrmnv2a
North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/abipcjorrmvl0waqfhks
UCLA QB Joey Aguilar plans to enter transfer portal
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/frvpjqqcy0vk37qq74o3
Former Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle commits to Purdue
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lgrwe7pjyubrqnrmnv2a
North Carolina lands former Michigan RB Benjamin Hall
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/abipcjorrmvl0waqfhks
UCLA QB Joey Aguilar plans to enter transfer portal
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
  • Jacey Zembal, Staff
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/frvpjqqcy0vk37qq74o3
Former Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle commits to Purdue
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,
  • Ryan O'Bleness, Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ostapenko stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to win Porsche Grand Prix

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:37 PM

STUTTGART, Germany — Jelena Ostapenko upset No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1 in the Porsche Grand Prix final on Monday.

Ostapenko beat Sabalenka for the first time in four meetings to win her first clay-court title since the 2017 French Open.

She also beat world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in her run to her ninth career title.

“I’m really, really happy with my performance in general this week,” Ostapenko said. “I was ready to play every single player, because the draw here is so small. You have to be ready for the best, and I did that.

“I think the game was already very good but I have been working on my mental stuff. I understand what I have to do now. I believe in myself.”

The Latvian broke Sabalenka six times, twice in the first set.

In the second set, Sabalenka won just 10 points and only five on serve. Powering to victory, Ostapenko concluded with an emphatic forehand return of serve.

Sabalenka has lost four Stuttgart finals.

“Great week, great tournament,” she said. “Not for me every year, not for me, but maybe next year.”