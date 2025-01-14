Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Tricky Trees frustrate Premier League leaders again

Premier League leaders Liverpool got everything they wanted (and a bit more) from top-4 hopefuls Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, as the Reds erased an early deficit en route to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Chris Wood put the hosts ahead after just 8 minutes, with what turned out to be Nottingham Forest’s only shot from inside the penalty area all game. Diogo Jota rescued a point for Liverpool by scoring the equalizer immediately after he entered the game in the 66th minute.

A win would have put Forest (41 points) just three points behind Liverpool, but instead they remain six back and leapfrog Arsenal (for the time being) for 2nd in the PL table. Liverpool have still only been beaten once in 20 league games this season — by Nottingham Forest, back in September.

Nottingham Forest, Leicester parallels can’t be ignored

Look, we’ve all been trying desperately to come up with something — anything — else to compare Nottingham Forest to these last few weeks, but as they continue to bunker and counter the rest of the Premier League into oblivion, it’s getting downright impossible. The way that Forest did nothing but defend for the opening 8 minutes, then to connect their first two real passes of the game and put the ball in the back of the net, is exactly how Nuno draws it up every week. Claudio Ranieri nodded and smiled somewhere, probably with a glass of red in hand, surely. Forest might not be led by the fleetest of foot forward (Jamie Vardy), but they have loads of pace just behind Wood with Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White doing yeoman’s work to race the ball forward and feed the big man. They’re incredibly effective at “shortening” games by various means (some of them slightly nefarious), and that annoyed Liverpool boss Arne Slot to no end. The biggest difference between Leicester’s fairytale title and the one Forest are currently chasing was that there was no dominant “big” side that season, whereas Liverpool look every bit the brutes of 2024-25… against everyone but those Tricky Trees, that is.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Chris Wood (8'), Diogo Jota (66)

GOAL! Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Jota scores immediately after coming off the bench (66')

Jota heads in Liverpool's equalizer v. Forest Just seconds after coming onto the field as a substitute, Diogo Jota heads Liverpool back to level terms against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

GOAL! Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Anthony Elanga finds Chris Wood with a perfect pass (8')

Wood drills Forest in front of Liverpool The City Ground erupts as Chris Wood's first-time strike beats Allison to give Nottingham Forest an early 1-0 lead over Liverpool.

The first time Forest managed to possess the ball in Liverpool’s half of the field, and it’s in the back of the net. Defend, defend, defend, score. This is The Nuno Way™. Goal no. 13 on the season for Wood (3rd-most in the PL). Reminder: A win would put Forest just three points behind Liverpool in the title race, though Liverpool have still played one fewer game.

Nottingham Forest starting lineup

Sels - Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams - Yates, Anderson, Gibbs-White - Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson - Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson - Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest have won six Premier League games in a row to climb to third in the table, just six points behind leaders Liverpool. Forest have won seven games in a row in all competitions and kept clean sheets in each of their last five games as their fans of dreaming of European qualification, at the very least, after a fine first half of the season. Forest are also the only team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League so far this season, have no fear and will be roared on by their passionate fans down by the banks of the River Trent. Is this the night Forest truly announce themselves as being in the title race?

Premier League leaders Liverpool have had a few bumps in the road in recent weeks as their last league game saw them cough up a lead late on to draw 2-2 at home against struggling rivals Manchester United. They then lost 1-0 at Tottenham in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal. A much-changed side beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the FA Cup at Anfield on Saturday and Arne Slot is calm and composed despite Liverpool’s defense looking shaky as both Forest and Arsenal have gained ground on them in the title race. Slot has also cranked up the pressure on Forest ahead of this game as he’s said they’re in the title race.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Forest have a really solid squad and everyone is chipping in. Expect Chris Wood to lead the line and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga to start out wide. Morgan Gibbs-White holds the key in the No. 10 role, while the center back duo of Murillo and Milenkovic have been sensational, so too has Matz Sels in goal behind them. Forest are a total team, are tough to break down defensively and are so dangerous on the counter.

OUT: Ibrahim Sangare (thigh)

Liverpool team news, focus

Liverpool’s injury issues have calmed down and Arne Slot’s only big decisions to make are whether to go with Curtis Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and which of Luis Diaz or Diogo Jota starts up top centrally. Mohamed Salah continues to deliver whenever he steps on the pitch, while a lot of focus will be on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending against Hudson-Odoi in what could be a pivotal battle out wide.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring), Darwin Nunez (suspension)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction

This will be tight, tense and nervous for Liverpool but their supreme attacking talent will just about get the job done. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Liverpool.