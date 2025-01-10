How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Liverpool host fourth-tier Accrington Stanley at Anfield on Saturday in a dream FA Cup third round tie for the minnows.

Accrington Stanley are a League Two team based in a small town close to Blackburn and Burnley in Lancashire, just 40 miles from Liverpool. And these two teams are inextricably linked due to a milk commercial broadcast on TV in the UK in the 1980s. In the commercial two young players wearing Liverpool shirts are shown and one says that Liverpool legend Ian Rush said “if I don’t drink lot of milk then I’ll only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley!” The other replied “who are Accrington Stanley?” And the response was “exactly!”

On the pitch Liverpool are huge favorites to breeze into the fourth round, even though Arne Slot is expected to make a huge number of changes to his team. John Doolan’s Accrington Stanley are not doing well in League Two, as they sit just a few points above the relegation zone and are battling to stay in the Football League. But they have won two on the spin heading into this massive game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:15am ET Saturday (January 11)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot will rotate heavily as the likes of Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas will all start. Liverpool lost 1-0 at Tottenham in their League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday and after drawing at home against Manchester United last weekend, Slot will be eager to put out a statement that his side are ruthless and clinical.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (illness)

Accrington Stanley team news, focus

This is obviously a huge game for every single Accrington Stanley player and they have a few young players on loan from Premier League clubs in defender Zach Awe (Southampton) and goalkeeper Billy Crellin (Everton) to keep an eye on. Top goalscorer Shaun Whalley, 37, is a boyhood Liverpool fan and the veteran has scored three goals in his last two games as Accrington have won them both as they head to Anfield in a great run of form.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley prediction

This could be tight for a while but expect Liverpool’s star reserves to put on a show to prove to Slot they deserve a more prominent role in his first team. Liverpool 5-1 Accrington Stanley.