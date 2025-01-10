How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

  
Published January 10, 2025 07:39 AM

Liverpool host fourth-tier Accrington Stanley at Anfield on Saturday in a dream FA Cup third round tie for the minnows.

Accrington Stanley are a League Two team based in a small town close to Blackburn and Burnley in Lancashire, just 40 miles from Liverpool. And these two teams are inextricably linked due to a milk commercial broadcast on TV in the UK in the 1980s. In the commercial two young players wearing Liverpool shirts are shown and one says that Liverpool legend Ian Rush said “if I don’t drink lot of milk then I’ll only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley!” The other replied “who are Accrington Stanley?” And the response was “exactly!”

On the pitch Liverpool are huge favorites to breeze into the fourth round, even though Arne Slot is expected to make a huge number of changes to his team. John Doolan’s Accrington Stanley are not doing well in League Two, as they sit just a few points above the relegation zone and are battling to stay in the Football League. But they have won two on the spin heading into this massive game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:15am ET Saturday (January 11)
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot will rotate heavily as the likes of Tyler Morton, Trey Nyoni, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas will all start. Liverpool lost 1-0 at Tottenham in their League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday and after drawing at home against Manchester United last weekend, Slot will be eager to put out a statement that his side are ruthless and clinical.

OUT: Joe Gomez (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominik Szoboszlai (illness)

Accrington Stanley team news, focus

This is obviously a huge game for every single Accrington Stanley player and they have a few young players on loan from Premier League clubs in defender Zach Awe (Southampton) and goalkeeper Billy Crellin (Everton) to keep an eye on. Top goalscorer Shaun Whalley, 37, is a boyhood Liverpool fan and the veteran has scored three goals in his last two games as Accrington have won them both as they head to Anfield in a great run of form.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley prediction

This could be tight for a while but expect Liverpool’s star reserves to put on a show to prove to Slot they deserve a more prominent role in his first team. Liverpool 5-1 Accrington Stanley.