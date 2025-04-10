 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Vols find replacement games for canceled Nebraska series with meetings against Ga. Tech in 2026-27

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa

April 9, 2025 08:07 PM
Joe Prince-Wright looks at this stunning solo run from Aston Villa's Dalian Atkinson during the first season of the Premier League as one of the most underrated goals ever.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
nbc_pl_10longestsologoals_250408.jpg
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
nbc_pl_mostunderrated_250408.jpg
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250408.jpg
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
nbc_pl_genxparta_250408.jpg
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_2robarsenaleverton_250408.jpg
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?
nbc_pl_2robsouthampton_250408.jpg
09:09
Spurs seal ‘sorry’ Southampton’s relegation fate
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_250408.jpg
10:57
Liverpool’s defense looked ‘shaky’ against Fulham
nbc_pl_2robmumc_250408.jpg
14:48
Was this Manchester Derby the worst one ever?
nbc_pl_postgame_nistelrooyintv_250407.jpg
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
nbc_pl_leinew_250407.jpg
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_plupdate_250407.jpg
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
nbc_pl_postgame_howeintv_250407.jpg
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
nbc_pl_postgame_barnesintv_250407.jpg
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
nbc_pl_leinew_postgamereacs_250407.jpg
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
nbc_pl_mw31allgoals_250407.jpg
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31

Latest Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
02:54
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_250409.jpg
01:07
Egbuka evokes comparisons to Lions’ St. Brown
nbc_roto_jamescook_250409.jpg
01:05
Bills star Cook projects as fantasy RB2 in 2025
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_roto_joshhart_250409.jpg
03:06
Hart, Daniel among fantasy’s most improved players
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_csu_draftkings_250409.jpg
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
2196434384_copy.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?