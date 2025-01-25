Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss “dissatisfied” after allowing late Ipswich goal

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory over Ipswich with one of their best performances of the season on Saturday, keeping Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League table with a six-point lead on Arsenal.

LIVERPOOL 4-1 IPSWICH - Highlights, recap & analysis

The Reds looked to be going eight points clear as the Gunners were held scoreless away to Wolves for more than 70 minutes, alas Liverpool will have to settle for their six-point advantage and an 18-game unbeaten run (13W-5D-0L). Cody Gakpo scored twice and Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet as Ipswich had just three shots in the 90 minutes. Alas, Slot did not appear to be quite over the moon after Ipswich stole a late consolation goal.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after hammering Ipswich?

“Decent, dominant, scoring four goals is always nice. We hardly gave away any chances at all, I don’t think we conceded almost any counter-attacks, which is not always easy if you play against a low block and the fast strikers and wingers they have. Unfortunately we conceded from a set piece towards the end, because if we hadn’t have done that it would have been a complete performance. Because of that, we are a bit dissatisfied with the goal we conceded.”

“The lead-up to the [first] goal was impressive. Ibou [Konate] played a big part in that, played the ball through the lines, great first touch [from Szoboszlai]. At first I thought, ‘Play it to Mo [Salah],’ but he decided to go for himself and he scored a goal. It’s pleasing to see for him because he’s working so, so hard for the team every single game, and that he now comes up with a goal is also pleasing for him.”