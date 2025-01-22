 Skip navigation
How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 22, 2025 12:02 PM

Southampton hope they are catching Newcastle at a downtime at St. Mary’s, as the last-place hosts welcome a top-four competitor who just saw a long winning streak end in blowout fashion.

The 20th-place Saints nearly came back to surprise Forest at the City Ground last time out, but it’s been a season of nearly for them and their six points make them not just relegation fodder but a team drifting toward one of the worst PL seasons ever.

WATCH – Southampton v Newcastle

That could change if Saints can handle Newcastle, who fell 4-1 to Bournemouth at St. James’ Park in Week 21.

That results stunned many, as Eddie Howe’s three-goal loss to his former club stalled a top-four march and a nine-match winning streak across all competitions. The depth of quality in this season’s Premier League leaves the sixth-place Magpies as close to fourth as eighth, and as close to third as 11th.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium — Southampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Ross Stewart (lower leg), Jack Stephens (undisclosed), Tyler Dibling (ankle)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Harvey Barnes (thigh), Nick Pope (knee), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee)

Southampton vs Newcastle prediction

There’s no reason the Magpies shouldn’t be able to deliver a victory other than the phenomenon that are dips in form for good teams. So if you believe in Howe as Newcastle motivator, then underline this as three points for Newcastle. If you have any real questions about the Magpies’ mettle, then Saints could well take another point here. Southampton 1-2 Newcastle United.