How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host new boys Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday and Oliver Glasner’s side will be hoping for lift-off for the season.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE v LEICESTER LIVE

The Eagles drew at Chelsea before the break in a much-improved display as goalkeeper Dean Henderson was excellent in goal and the exceptional Eberechi Eze dazzled in attack and scored a beauty of an equalizer. Given their superb finish to last season Palace were tipped for a potential European push this year but they did have plenty of players away for most of the summer on international duty, so perhaps the slow start of one point from their first three games was to be expected.

Leicester have the same points tally as Steve Cooper continues to make the Foxes solid to play against but they’ve just come up short in back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Aston Villa. Leicester’s transfer plans were impacted by their well-known financial constraints but they still have a squad capable of competing to stay in the Premier League. And although their style of play may not be as swashbuckling as in the Championship last season, that may actually be a good thing as they try to stay in the top-flight.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 14)

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Palace have looked a little lackluster in attack so far this season but after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and having Jean-Philippe Mateta arrive back late for preseason due to his involvement in the Olympics, perhaps this was expected. Eze is now their undisputed main man and everything runs through him with deep-lying playmaker Adam Wharton always seeming to find Eze in space with his midfield-splitting passes. After keeping hold of Marc Guehi Palace’s defense has also received a much-needed boost.

OUT: Rob Holding (other), Chadi Riad (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Wharton (hip), Matheus Franca (chest)

Leicester focus, team news

Steve Cooper will keep relying on Jamie Vardy as the 37-year-old grabbed the equalizer on the opening weekend to get a point against Tottenham and will run himself into the ground, as he always has. Jordan Ayew was a savvy pick-up from Crystal Palace this summer, while the likes of Oliver Skipp and Facundo Buonanotte (who scored against Aston Villa last time out) look like very solid additions too. Watch out for winger Abdul Fatawu, who is a real talent and loves to cut in from the right and produce some magic.

OUT: Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Patson Daka (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Leicester prediction

This feels like it will be a tight game but the likes of Eze and Mateta are in full-flow now and should prove too much for Leicester to handle. Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City.