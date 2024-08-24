Aston Villa vs Arsenal live updates: Score, highlights, videos, news, analysis
Join us at Villa Park for live updates, analysis, highlights and the latest news as Aston Villa and Arsenal collide.
BIRMINGHAM — We are here live for Aston Villa against Arsenal as a stunning game awaits at an equally stunning venue in Villa Park.
Unai Emery’s Villa are going to push for a top four finish again, while Mikel Arteta’s are hoping it’s third time lucky in the title race after two-straight second place finishes.
Below you’ll find live updates, analysis, reaction and more from on-site at Villa Park.
Unai Emery has gone with the same starting lineup as against West Ham last weekend.
It’s a 4-4-1-1 with Rogers supporting Watkins in attack. This is a perfect set up for counters.
Aston Villa starting lineup
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Onana, Tielemans; Rogers; Watkins
Mikel Arteta has brought Jurrien Timber in at left back, as the versatile Dutchman is back fit and should play a huge role this season.
Arsenal starting lineup
Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Who are the favorites for this one?
Surprisingly Arsenal are heavy favorites. That’s not because they aren’t great, because they are, but they lost home and away to Aston Villa last season and this isn’t a particularly great matchup for the Gunners stylistically.
These odds below may surprise a few...
Aston Villa +310, Arsenal -175 - Draw: +125
How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal
What a brilliant matchup this is, as Villa beat Arsenal home and away last season and will be relishing the chance to cause an upset early in the season. Emery’s counter-attacking side match up well against the possession and swagger of Arteta’s talented youngsters and last season Villa caught Arsenal out twice and that was the difference in the title race.
- Kick off time: 12:30pm ET
- Venue: Villa Park
- TV channel: USA Network
- Streaming: Online via NBC.com