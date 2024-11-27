How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves are out of the bottom three as manager Gary O’Neil welcomes his former club to town when Bournemouth visit the Molineux Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET).

Wolves are unbeaten in four including back-to-back wins, the most recent being a 4-1 defeat of Fulham that pulled them onto nine points. That’s good for 17th place, ahead of Ipswich Town on goal differential and two points behind 15th-place Everton.

O’Neil would certainly love to run his winning streak to three by beating the team that unceremoniously fired him in favor of hiring Andoni Iraola last season.

Iraola has done well at Bournemouth, but is struggling to push them over the hump from mid-table to European contender. An impressive three-match run of beating Arsenal and Man City while drawing Aston Villa has dipped with losses to Brentford and Brighton.

The Cherries’ 15 points see them at a bit of a crossroads — six points clear of the bottom three and the same distance away from sixth.

How to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Minor injury concerns are mounting up for this weekend thanks to an illness and some knocks suffered at Fulham. But Matheus Cunha is healthy and at times it feels like that’s all that matters to keep Wolves safe.

OUT: Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Bastien Meupiyou (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Santiago Bueno (groin), Pablo Sarabia (groin), Craig Dawson (illness), Sam Johnstone (illness), Pedro Lima (fitness)

Bournemouth team news, focus

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has started and gone 60-plus minutes in each of Bournemouth’s last two games, his latest long-term injury hopefully behind him. Adams and presumably Lewis Cook will have to win a midfield battle against in-form Joao Gomes and big signing Andre.

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Ryan Christie (suspension)

Wolves vs Bournemouth prediction

There could well be fireworks here, as both sides could score a handful of goals or conceded just as many. So we’ll look to Cunha and Evanilson to keep thriving and get on the board. Wolves 1-1 Bournemouth. — NM