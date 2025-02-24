How to watch Brentford vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brentford and Everton both have hopes of surging up the Premier League table in the final months of the season and they meet in west London on Wednesday.

WATCH – Brentford v Everton

Thomas Frank’s Brentford have secured three wins in their last four Premier League games, as they battered Leicester 4-0 away from home last Friday. The Bees have Wissa, Mbeumo and Schade flying up top, Damsgaard is a joy to watch in midfield and defensively injuries have finally calmed down. The Bees have a chance to be in the scrap for European qualification which would be a magnificent achievement given all of their injuries.

Everton are unbeaten in five Premier League games under David Moyes as they should have made it five wins from their last seven but coughed up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home against Manchester United at the weekend. They should have had the chance to win it in stoppage time but had a penalty kick controversially overturned after a pitch-side VAR review. Still, all is well in their final season at Goodison Park as the Toffees are well clear of the relegation zone and will move three points behind Brentford with a win.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday (February 26)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford team news, focus

This Brentford side are in full-flow at the moment and Mbeumo, Wissa and Schade are so dangerous. They are so solid everywhere else, which is incredible as so many key players remain out injured.

OUT: Sepp van den Berg (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back), Mathias Jensen (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (illness)

Everton team news, focus

Beto has stepped up massively in recent weeks with five goals in his last four Premier League games. The likes of Doucoure and Alcaraz are making fine runs off him into the final third. Everton will be trying to keep Brentford quiet from set pieces and improve on their defending of the second ball after their initial clearances.

OUT: Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf)| QUESTIONABLE: Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Jesper Lindstrom (illness)

Brentford vs Everton prediction

This has the feel of a draw and will see plenty of direct play. Whoever comes out on top on set pieces will prevail. Go for the Bees to nick it. Brentford 2-1 Everton.