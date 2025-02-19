How to watch Leicester vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Leicester City seek a first home Premier League win in over two months when Brentford visit the King Power Stadium on Friday.

The Foxes have won just once in any building since a December 3 win over West Ham at the KP, and have a 1W-9L record in their last 10 games.

WATCH – Leicester City vs Brentford

That’s not even counting the 4-1 loss at Brentford on Nov. 30, the last game before the West Ham win.

And so the Bees seek a season sweep of the Foxes with improved away form on their side. Thomas Frank’s men have won three-straight away from the Gtech Community Stadium and are unbeaten in four PL away fixtures after a brutal start to the season as visitors.

Brentford just beat West Ham and are seeking their first consecutive wins of this Premier League season, something that could help them reach the top half of the table.

How to watch Leicester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: King Power Stadium — East Midlands

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: James Justin (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Sepp van den Berg (knee)

Leicester City vs Brentford prediction

Jamie Vardy is still so important to Leicester and that’s a problem. Brentford find ways to beat you via different attackers, whether Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, or Kevin Schade. Even at the KP, it’s difficult to confidently predict Leicester will out-shine another team with decent attacking options. A sweep it is — Leicester 1-2 Brentford.