 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex de Minaur
Alex De Minaur, Danill Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Qatar Open quarterfinals
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection
Jeremiah Fears
Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
nbc_bte_powellmip_250218.jpg
Powell a ‘very deserving frontrunner’ in MIP race
nbc_bte_mvpdebate_250218.jpg
‘Everything points’ to SGA over Jokic for NBA MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Leicester vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 19, 2025 09:18 AM

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Leicester City seek a first home Premier League win in over two months when Brentford visit the King Power Stadium on Friday.

The Foxes have won just once in any building since a December 3 win over West Ham at the KP, and have a 1W-9L record in their last 10 games.

WATCH – Leicester City vs Brentford

That’s not even counting the 4-1 loss at Brentford on Nov. 30, the last game before the West Ham win.

And so the Bees seek a season sweep of the Foxes with improved away form on their side. Thomas Frank’s men have won three-straight away from the Gtech Community Stadium and are unbeaten in four PL away fixtures after a brutal start to the season as visitors.

Brentford just beat West Ham and are seeking their first consecutive wins of this Premier League season, something that could help them reach the top half of the table.

How to watch Leicester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: King Power Stadium — East Midlands
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: James Justin (ankle), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Rico Henry (hamstring), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Sepp van den Berg (knee)

Leicester City vs Brentford prediction

Jamie Vardy is still so important to Leicester and that’s a problem. Brentford find ways to beat you via different attackers, whether Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, or Kevin Schade. Even at the KP, it’s difficult to confidently predict Leicester will out-shine another team with decent attacking options. A sweep it is — Leicester 1-2 Brentford.