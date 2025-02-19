How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two big Premier League clubs long-seeking their returns to previous pedestals have a common bond in the building as David Moyes’ Everton welcomes Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Moyes was the Toffees boss as they became a top-half mainstay during the first decade of this century, so impressing Man United boss Sir Alex Ferguson that he installed his countryman as his replacement at Old Trafford.

WATCH – Everton vs Manchester United

United and Everton have since both plummeted from their early-century statuses, and now Moyes is back at Everton and Amorim is the latest manager bidding to restore United to Ferguson’s glorious standards.

Moyes has Everton ahead of Man United on the table but there’s not a lot of celebration there considering they sit 14th and 15th. Who will move closer to the top half in Week 26?

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Nathan Patterson (thigh)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season), Kobbie Mainoo (udisclosed), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Manuel Ugarte (knock), Leny Yoro (illness), Christian Eriksen (illness), Tobias Collyer (knock)

Everton vs Manchester United prediction

United’s injury list is tough, but it’s not like Everton’s is short. Predicting a beauty of a game would be silly, but seeing a possible goal-heavy, chaos-filled affair is a more likely possibility. Maybe Everton’s Moyesian second honeymoon will take a downward turn for at last a weekend. Everton 1-2 Man United.