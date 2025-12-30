How to watch West Ham vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Relegation strugglers West Ham host a Brighton side on a bad run of results as both teams aim to kick on heading into 2026.

WATCH — West Ham v Brighton

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham lost 1-0 at home to Fulham last time out and are five points from safety as they sit in the relegation zone. The Hammers have shown glimpses they can drag themselves out of the bottom three but they are without a win in seven games and haven’t won since early November.

Brighton are five without a win as they lost 2-1 at Arsenal last time out and it was a familiar story for Fabian Hurzeler’s side. They create so many chances each game but aren’t clinical enough. Brighton are still in the hunt for European qualification and have some excellent individuals.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Malick Diouf are both away at AFCON while Niclas Fullkrug is struggling with injury and has likely played his final game for the Hammers as he’s been linked with a loan move away. Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Lucas Paqueta are doing their best to get West Ham going on the counter but it’s the lack of composure in midfield and defense which is really hurting them.

Brighton team news, focus

Brighton are without influential holding midfielder Carlos Baleba who is away at AFCON, while Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster and Solly March are out injured. Danny Welbeck will likely start in support of Georginio Rutter, while Diego Gomez remains a real goalscoring threat from midfield.

West Ham vs Brighton prediction

This has the makings of a chaotic game as both teams are desperate for a win. There will be plenty of goals. West Ham 2-3 Brighton.