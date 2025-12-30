Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Something has to might come to an end on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) — Chelsea’s run of just one win in six Premier League games, or Bournemouth’s nine-game winless slide — when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge to close out 2025.

WATCH — Chelsea vs Bournemouth

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live score: 2-2

David Brooks 6', Cole Palmer pen 15', Enzo Fernandez 23', Justin Kluivert 28'

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live updates — by Nick Mendola

Justin Kluivert goal — Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Semenyo’s big throw is nodded back across goal by Trevoh Chalobah, and Kluivert keeps moving while Alejandro Garnacho stops, stabbing the ball home at the back post.

Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2 It's chaos at Stamford Bridge as Justin Kluivert is able to get a touch to bring the Cherries level at 2-2 with Chelsea in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez goal — Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garancho worked a delayed 1-2, and the former holds his shot attempt past a defender to slam the ball into the upper reaches of the goal.

Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth Chelsea take the lead as Enzo Fernandez fires his effort into the back of the net to give his side a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez stands tall

Robert Sanchez has made two saves on David Brooks inside of two minutes to keep the game knotted at one. Quite a start at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer penalty goal — Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth

Palmer sneaks the ball beyond the reach of the correctly-reading Petrovic.

Palmer tucks away Chelsea's penalty v. Bournemouth Chelsea get back on level terms as Estevao is brought down inside the box allowing Cole Palmer to slot home his attempt from the spot to make it 1-1 against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea penalty

Antoine Semenyo trips up Estevao inside the box and Chelsea will have a chance to draw level from the spot.

David Brooks goal — Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

A long throw sees David Brooks force a save out of Robert Sanchez before burying the rebound.

Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea It's a dream start for the Cherries as David Brooks' header is saved, but the ball falls to Brooks again right in front of the goal to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead over Chelsea.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Jimenez, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview — by Andy Edwards

Just as they did last season, Chelsea (5th place - 29 points) entered into the PL title race for all of a handful of days before falling into a downward spiral that ended their chase just as quickly as it began. The Blues sat 2nd in the table after 12 games, six points off leaders Arsenal. Six games (and just one win) later, and the gap is 13. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was a heavy blow for Enzo Maresca’s side, after they flat out dominated the game in the first half (10-0 shots, 1.97-0.00 xG) before a shocking role reversal after the break.

If confidence is low for the hosts, where must it be for Andoni Iraola’s side? Speaking of sides that went 2nd in the table before the wheels fell off, Bournemouth (15th - 22 points) were four points back of Arsenal after nine games but after taking just four points from the next nine, they are now 20 points adrift and seem set to lose star attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window. Semenyo has a release clause in his contract that expires early in the month and Manchester City are keen to wrap up the deal quickly.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (undisclosed), Alex Scott (jaw)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Exactly what Chelsea need — a comfortable win thanks to their considerable attacking talent. Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth.