 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_251230.jpg
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah – Las Vegas Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Geno Auriemma
Women’s basketball conference play begins to heat up with start of new year
Caleb Downs
Ohio State’s Caleb Downs is quite the CFP veteran heading into the quarterfinals against Miami

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal2_251230.jpg
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251230.jpg
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_251230.jpg
Bowen slots home West Ham’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 30, 2025 03:09 PM

Something has to might come to an end on Tuesday (2:30 pm ET) — Chelsea’s run of just one win in six Premier League games, or Bournemouth’s nine-game winless slide — when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge to close out 2025.

WATCH Chelsea vs Bournemouth

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live score: 2-2

David Brooks 6', Cole Palmer pen 15', Enzo Fernandez 23', Justin Kluivert 28'

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30 pm ET, Tuesday
Venue: Stamford Bridge
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live updates — by Nick Mendola

Justin Kluivert goal — Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Semenyo’s big throw is nodded back across goal by Trevoh Chalobah, and Kluivert keeps moving while Alejandro Garnacho stops, stabbing the ball home at the back post.
Kluivert brings Bournemouth level at 2-2
It's chaos at Stamford Bridge as Justin Kluivert is able to get a touch to bring the Cherries level at 2-2 with Chelsea in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez goal — Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garancho worked a delayed 1-2, and the former holds his shot attempt past a defender to slam the ball into the upper reaches of the goal.
Fernandez blasts Chelsea in front of Bournemouth
Chelsea take the lead as Enzo Fernandez fires his effort into the back of the net to give his side a 2-1 lead over Bournemouth early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez stands tall

Robert Sanchez has made two saves on David Brooks inside of two minutes to keep the game knotted at one. Quite a start at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer penalty goal — Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth

Palmer sneaks the ball beyond the reach of the correctly-reading Petrovic.
Palmer tucks away Chelsea's penalty v. Bournemouth
Chelsea get back on level terms as Estevao is brought down inside the box allowing Cole Palmer to slot home his attempt from the spot to make it 1-1 against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea penalty

Antoine Semenyo trips up Estevao inside the box and Chelsea will have a chance to draw level from the spot.

David Brooks goal — Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

A long throw sees David Brooks force a save out of Robert Sanchez before burying the rebound.
Brooks gives Bournemouth shock lead over Chelsea
It's a dream start for the Cherries as David Brooks' header is saved, but the ball falls to Brooks again right in front of the goal to give Bournemouth a 1-0 lead over Chelsea.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Acheampong, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Jimenez, Hill, Brooks, Scott, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview — by Andy Edwards

Just as they did last season, Chelsea (5th place - 29 points) entered into the PL title race for all of a handful of days before falling into a downward spiral that ended their chase just as quickly as it began. The Blues sat 2nd in the table after 12 games, six points off leaders Arsenal. Six games (and just one win) later, and the gap is 13. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa was a heavy blow for Enzo Maresca’s side, after they flat out dominated the game in the first half (10-0 shots, 1.97-0.00 xG) before a shocking role reversal after the break.

If confidence is low for the hosts, where must it be for Andoni Iraola’s side? Speaking of sides that went 2nd in the table before the wheels fell off, Bournemouth (15th - 22 points) were four points back of Arsenal after nine games but after taking just four points from the next nine, they are now 20 points adrift and seem set to lose star attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window. Semenyo has a release clause in his contract that expires early in the month and Manchester City are keen to wrap up the deal quickly.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Jorrel Hato (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Tyler Adams (knee - MORE), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (undisclosed), Alex Scott (jaw)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Exactly what Chelsea need — a comfortable win thanks to their considerable attacking talent. Chelsea 3-1 Bournemouth.