How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary’s on Wednesday with both teams in very different positions in the Premier League table.

WATCH — Southampton v Chelsea live

Saints remain bottom of the table and four points from safety, but they put in a spirited second half display to draw 1-1 at Brighton on Friday and VAR controversy probably cost them a big win. Russell Martin’s side lost narrowly at home to Liverpool before that and even though injuries and suspensions have piled up, they will have a go at Chelsea in midweek. That’s the only way they know how.

Chelsea are flying under Enzo Maresca as they battered Aston Villa 3-0 at home on Sunday to keep themselves in the title conversation early in the season. Cole Palmer and Co. look certain to be right in the top four conversation, at the very least, this season and Maresca’s free-flowing style is blossoming. Chelsea do give up some big chances at the back but going forward they are so direct and creative.

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (December 4)

Venue: St Mary’s — Southampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Southampton team news, focus

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Jan Bednarek (knee), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Adam Lallana (thigh), Flynn Downes (suspension), Tyler Dibling (suspension), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Paul Onuachu (undisclosed)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Omari Kellyman (thigh), Reece James (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Wesley Fofana (hamstring)

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction

All signs point to a big away win but Southampton seem to play better against the big boys who give them a little more space to play their football on the counter. It will be tighter than you expect but Chelsea will prevail and can rotate heavily for this game. Southampton 1-2 Chelsea.