Scheffler: 'Fortunate' to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
Scottie Scheffler explains his decision to play through the dark and finish the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, discussing how he put himself in position to win the tournament on Sunday.
Highlights: Insperity Invitational, Round 2
Highlights: Insperity Invitational, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC in The Woodlands, TX.
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
Davis Riley explains his self-reported two-stroke penalty at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson -- and how he rallied with a clutch eagle to make the cut anyway, before Golf Central lauds his integrity.
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
Unpacking Spieth's rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
The Gold Central crew look back on the highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's showing in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and unpack why he had such a rollercoaster of a day.
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The Golf Central crew analyzes Scottie Scheffler's dominant Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and discusses how he completed the best 36-hole score of his career.
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's first 9 in the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, in which the world No. 1 wasn't his "clinical" self but he scrambled to make the turn in 33.
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
Inside Scheffler's stellar short game at CJ Cup
The Golf Central crew looks back on Scottie Scheffler's best shots from Round 1 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and highlights the strength of his short game so far in the tournament.
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
Paired with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth did not play his best golf Thursday afternoon at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting a 2-under 69 while "looking for things that aren't there" while putting.
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
Golf Channel writer Brentley Romine joins Golf Central to discuss the NCAA announcing the 81-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals, sharing why the regionals are "about as chalk as you [can] get."
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
Ole Miss head coach Chris Malloy and San Diego State head coach Ryan Donovan help the Golf Central team look ahead to the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship.