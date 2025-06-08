 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record

June 8, 2025 01:23 AM
Gretchen Walsh held off Torri Huske with a time of 23.91, tying Kate Douglass’ 50m free American Record at U.S. Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

oly_swm200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
oly_sww200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
oly_swm50f_events_250607.jpg
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
oly_swm800f_event_250607.jpg
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
oly_sww1500f_event_250607.jpg
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
06:20
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
05:14
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
GretchenWalsh.jpg
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
oly_swm400im_bobbyfinke_250605.jpg
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_sww200br_katedouglass_250604.jpg
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI

manassero.jpg
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250607.jpg
06:46
What riders said after Thunder Valley Motocross
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd3v2_250607.jpg
09:36
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_mx_womens_250607.jpg
03:46
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_thunderv_250607.jpg
22:09
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
32
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’
nbc_mx_hymas_250607.jpg
57
Hymas executes ‘a perfect day’ at Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_deegan_250607.jpg
32
Deegan: ‘If 2-2 is a bad day, I’m stoked’
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
47
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
01:01
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
52
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions
nbc_usmnt_usaturkey_250607.jpg
11:26
Highlights: USMNT vs. Türkiye (En Español)
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
nbc_usmnt_goal1_250607.jpg
01:28
McGlynn buries first-minute banger for USMNT lead
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
09:42
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd2_250606.jpg
05:53
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?