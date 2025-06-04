 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results

nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_250604.jpg
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation

June 4, 2025 06:19 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dissect Rory McIlroy's comments about having difficulty in finding a level of motivation after winning the Masters, sharing why they love his honesty.

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
2025tourchampionshipannouncement.jpg
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
01:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial

nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
09:09
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_250604.jpg
10:51
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_jordanlove_250604.jpg
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_cbbmichwolfcomp_250604.jpg
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?