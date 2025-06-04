McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
June 4, 2025 06:19 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dissect Rory McIlroy's comments about having difficulty in finding a level of motivation after winning the Masters, sharing why they love his honesty.
Related Videos
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
03:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
06:59
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
01:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
Latest Clips
09:09
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
10:51
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue