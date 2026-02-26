Skip navigation
Olson's career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reed powers No. 6 UConn to 72-40 rout against No. 15 St. John's
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York Yankees to retire CC Sabathia's No. 52 on Sept. 26
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John's
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John's
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Olson's career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reed powers No. 6 UConn to 72-40 rout against No. 15 St. John's
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New York Yankees to retire CC Sabathia's No. 52 on Sept. 26
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John's
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John's
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now
OSU forces OT vs. UM in miraculous fashion
February 25, 2026 10:33 PM
You won't believe how the end of regulation went between Ohio State and Michigan.
Related Videos
02:11
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending
01:19
Strong remains runaway favorite for Wooden Award
15
2026 Big Ten Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
15
2026 Big East Women’s Tournament on Peacock, NBCSN
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
03:52
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
04:24
Highlights: No. 1 UConn takes down Villanova
10:29
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
02:28
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
Latest Clips
05:10
Highlights: UConn decimates St. John’s
01:50
Hurley effusive over Reed, win vs. St. John’s
16:48
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
16:57
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
07:15
Parker on how Swinney helped his journey to draft
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
16:26
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
01:24
Lynch’s comments on Jones make ‘a lot of sense’
08:54
Moore describes the impact Michigan made on him
01:46
Fantasy expectations for Browns’ Judkins in Year 2
01:31
Texans’ Stroud not a ‘meaningful’ QB in fantasy
10:02
Mesidor’s origins rooted in Canadian football
15:22
Opportunity with Ravens ‘a blessing’ for Minter
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
19:23
Bain tells the story behind wearing number four
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
10:05
Thomas discusses ‘relentless’ nature to his game
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
05:54
Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis’ intensity
06:27
How wrestling made Jacas into player he is today
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
07:30
Bailey breaks down prolific season at Texas Tech
10:51
Faulk details how he wants to improve in NFL
09:05
Banks on how basketball helped football career
