Texans' Stroud not a 'meaningful' QB in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Injury Report: Hawks lose Jalen Johnson, gain Jonathan Kuminga
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
2026 NFL Combine 40-yard dash odds, best bets: Expert picks, predictions including Sadiq and Woods
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Injury Report: Hawks lose Jalen Johnson, gain Jonathan Kuminga
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
2026 NFL Combine 40-yard dash odds, best bets: Expert picks, predictions including Sadiq and Woods
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Texans' Stroud not a 'meaningful' QB in fantasy
February 25, 2026 01:37 PM
Kyle Dvorchak dives into Texans GM Nick Caserio's comments regarding shutting down the rumors of trading away C.J. Stroud and explains the fantasy relevance for Stroud in 2026.
Related Videos
07:15
Parker on how Swinney helped his journey to draft
16:26
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’
01:24
Lynch’s comments on Jones make ‘a lot of sense’
08:54
Moore describes the impact Michigan made on him
01:46
Fantasy expectations for Browns’ Judkins in Year 2
10:02
Mesidor’s origins rooted in Canadian football
15:22
Opportunity with Ravens ‘a blessing’ for Minter
19:23
Bain tells the story behind wearing number four
10:05
Thomas discusses ‘relentless’ nature to his game
05:54
Howell wants to emulate Ray Lewis’ intensity
06:27
How wrestling made Jacas into player he is today
07:30
Bailey breaks down prolific season at Texas Tech
10:51
Faulk details how he wants to improve in NFL
09:05
Banks on how basketball helped football career
08:05
Missouri’s Young embracing role as power rusher
08:05
Woods started playing tackle football at five
14:57
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU
05:11
Hunter discusses origin of ‘The Fridge’ nickname
06:25
Orange’s preparedness a testament to HC Campbell
08:05
Rodriguez describes journey from playing QB to LB
06:20
Trotter ready to chase Rodgers after idolizing him
10:02
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL
08:11
Reese thinks he’s best on the edge in the NFL
05:08
Louis discusses impact of his Senior Bowl showcase
07:46
Allen reveals the best player he went up against
03:19
Report: 49ers, Williams at a standstill
05:10
Golday believes his versatility translates to NFL
11:32
NFL admits to multiple officiating errors
05:02
Revisiting Brady’s famous NFL Combine in 2000
09:44
Hill discusses playing for Longhorns over A&M
Latest Clips
01:33
Pick up Kuminga if Johnson’s hip injury lingers
01:33
Murray starts for Pelicans in season debut
01:30
Blazers’ Sharpe sidelined for additional 4-6 weeks
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
11:00
Champagnie an ‘instrumental’ part of Spurs offense
04:18
Harden enjoying a ‘simplified role’ with Cavaliers
10:50
Celtics almost ‘unbeatable’ when Pritchard is on
02:15
Johnson, Duren favorites for Most Improved Player
02:01
Duke, Arizona, Michigan vying for top overall seed
01:19
Strong remains runaway favorite for Wooden Award
07:00
Miller believes no one practices harder than UGA
08:33
How will Raiders handle Crosby trade rumors?
08:02
Will Roseman and Eagles trade Brown in offseason?
06:18
Simms: Browns are still ‘stuck’ with Watson
08:37
Caserio calls Stroud trade rumors ‘moronic’
06:09
What will Hafley and Dolphins do with Tua?
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves outlast Trail Blazers
01:23
Melo, Vince, T-Mac get shots up in Portland
03:59
Randle serving as a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for MIN
01:30
Timberwolves get ‘quality road win’ in Portland
01:23
McDaniels stuffs the stat sheet vs. Trail Blazers
01:42
Why there’s a lot to like with the ‘new-look’ Cavs
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers smother Knicks defensively
01:14
Harden: Win over Knicks was ‘a good step’
01:53
Top storylines going into St. John’s vs. UConn
01:59
Smart: ‘We won the game on the defensive end’
04:30
HLs: Marquette downs Hoyas to snap three-game skid
05:59
Edwards ‘taking initiative’ as T’Wolves’ closer
01:47
Illinois, Houston among national title sleepers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue