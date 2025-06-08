 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

June 8, 2025 10:03 AM
Watch highlights from Race 1 and Race 2 of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course that got slick in the rain on Day 2.

Latest Clips

oly_swm200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
oly_sww50f_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
oly_sww200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
oly_swm50f_events_250607.jpg
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
oly_swm800f_event_250607.jpg
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
oly_sww1500f_event_250607.jpg
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
manassero.jpg
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250607.jpg
06:46
What riders said after Thunder Valley Motocross
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd3v2_250607.jpg
09:36
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_mx_womens_250607.jpg
03:46
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_thunderv_250607.jpg
22:09
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
32
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’
nbc_mx_hymas_250607.jpg
57
Hymas executes ‘a perfect day’ at Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_deegan_250607.jpg
32
Deegan: ‘If 2-2 is a bad day, I’m stoked’
nbc_golf_canadianrd3_250607.jpg
13:34
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
47
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
01:01
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
52
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions
nbc_usmnt_usaturkey_250607.jpg
11:26
Highlights: USMNT vs. Türkiye (En Español)
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
nbc_usmnt_goal1_250607.jpg
01:28
McGlynn buries first-minute banger for USMNT lead
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
09:42
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke