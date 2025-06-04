Watch Now
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Gordon Sargent and David Ford catch up with Kira Dixon to share their excitement on making their PGA Tour member debuts at the RBC Canadian Open this week.
Up Next
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Defending RBC Canadian Open champion Robert MacIntyre discusses his mindset at TPC Toronto and his emotional win at last year's event.
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Best moments, storylines from Golf's Longest Day
Take a look back on the top-five highlights as well as takeaways from Golf's Longest Day as players from around the country fought to earn a spot in the 125th U.S. Open.
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
Scottie Scheffler speaks with Todd Lewis after his third win of the season, this time at the Memorial Tournament, about his proficiency on Sundays, whether his game is the best it's ever been and preparing for Oakmont.
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
Brentley Romine talks with the men's golf national champion Cowboys to discuss how they got to the top of the NCAA and how Oklahoma State golfers of the past helped push them to a win.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski recap the NCAA Men's Golf National Championship Team Match Play semifinal and look forward to the title clash between the Cavaliers and Cowboys.
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship
Changes are coming to the Tour Championship, including the elimination of staggered strokes at the end-of-the-season event.
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski give their observations of the NCAA Men's Golf Individual National Championship and identify a team to watch during the team match play.
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
Michael La Sasso talks about winning the NCAA Men's Golf national championship and the Golf Central desk discusses what it saw from the Ole Miss junior.
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Scheffler's putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his T-4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Golf Central desk explains why his putting from the tournament may leave him 'a little bit frustrated.'