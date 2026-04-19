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Watch Now

What riders said after SX Round 14 in Cleveland

April 19, 2026 10:02 AM
Check out what riders had to say following Round 14 of the Supercross season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

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Latest Clips

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01:10
Havertz’s press results in Arsenal’s equalizer
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260419.jpg
01:37
Cherki dances through Arsenal to give City lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260419.jpg
01:02
Hume gives Sunderland late hope against Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260419.jpg
01:26
Isidor brings Sunderland level at 3-3 with Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_260419.jpg
01:39
Abraham puts Villa 4-3 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_avlsun_260419.jpg
11:38
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Sunderland MWK 33
nbc_pl_burgoal1_260419.jpg
01:09
Flemming powers Burnley in front of Forest
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01:12
Gibbs-White doubles his tally against Burnley
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01:10
Gibbs-White blasts Forest level with Burnley
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01:20
Gibbs-White’s hat-trick gives Forest 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_nfogoal4_260419.jpg
01:24
Jesus makes it 4-1 for Forest against Burnley
nbc_pl_burnfohl_260419.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Burnley MWK 33
nbc_pl_liverpoolfirstgoal_260419.jpg
01:35
Salah tucks away Liverpool’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_evertonfirstgoal_260419.jpg
01:55
Beto fires Everton level with Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolsecondgoal_260419.jpg
01:45
Van Dijk breaks Everton hearts in 100th minute
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_260419.jpg
01:37
Watkins lifts Aston Villa ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_260419.jpg
01:26
Watkin’s brace puts Villa in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_260419.jpg
01:28
Rogers nets Aston Villa’s third against Sunderland
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01:18
Trai Hume
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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
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20:10
Highlights: Supercross Round 14, Cleveland
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Thrasher jumps on Davies for 250 win in Cleveland
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Roczen chews up 450 point gap in Cleveland
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Van der Zande: ‘We had to work for’ Long Beach win
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Cooper happy to get out of Cleveland ‘unscathed’
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Gordon: ‘Unbelievable’ to podium in second race
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