What Cup drivers said at Kansas after Tyler Reddick earned fifth win this year for Michael Jordan team

Tyler Reddick — winner: “Just really blessed with the late caution. Was that nuts or what? I couldn’t believe it. I mean, first off, I feel like I have to say obviously just for how I feel. I never like being on the inside of it. Really hate that for Christopher Bell. Good, hard racing. (Denny Hamlin) came up, I mean, I took off tight. Not thrilled I got Christopher there. I hate that for him because he was having a good, solid day. Man, these late race restarts get crazy. I obviously had a run on the 5. I was shocked I was able to get to his inside there. An incredible Toyota Camry all day long. Yeah, it was really painful to get that late caution. We were really solid here last fall. The car was a lot like that here again this weekend. We didn’t lead a lot of laps. I let Denny get away there and save one. We were behind running him in most of the time. Yeah, to be able to make the right call, great call by Billy to put two tires on. We didn’t have the cleanest restart. I tried to cover the 20. He got outside. We were three-wide and just all ran out of room. Got to deliver for boss, man. If he’s going to hang out for us, we got to get him dubs (smiling).”

Michael Jordan — winning team owner: “Look, I’m racing against Denny. I really wanted to beat him because I know we’re going to talk a lot of trash a little bit later. It was a good race. When we started to run out of fuel, I didn’t know what was happening. 23XI, all the guys drove well today. All four cars in the top 15. That says a lot about the program. This kid (Reddick) is on fire. I don’t know if I can cool him down. He is unbelievable. Unbelievable last couple laps. I’m proud of the whole team.” When you win, it’s always fun. Right now it’s fun for everybody at 23XI. Me being here and being able to see all the wins, I am so happy for the team. I just think we need to continually build on this, without a doubt.”

Kyle Larson — second: “It was a good execution on the restart there at the end. I got to the lead and I thought I could cruise right there to the checkered flag, but my balance on two tires was just super, super tight. I didn’t get through (turns) three and four fast enough, and then (Reddick) had such a big run on me from behind. I thought I could go to the top to get some load into my front tires, but it still didn’t turn there. That was a bummer, but just overall happy with the day we had.”

Denny Hamlin — fourth: “I mean, obviously it’s not winning. It’s Cody Ware, six laps down wrecking. I don’t know. It just added up. I feel for the same move that (Kyle Larson) got me a couple years ago when I was on the inside. I got to learn from those mistakes that I make, not executing those last few laps. I had a big run off of turn two. 19 I think probably on four tires there. So wasn’t a whole lot of room. I wasn’t going to lift. Yeah, just got in the wall. But it didn’t really affect the finishing position.”

William Byron — seventh: “Today was a struggle honestly. We made some major changes part way through the race and that helped set us up for that last restart. I just appreciate my guys when they keep digging no matter the situation.”

Austin Dillon — 16th: “Solid top-20 day for our team. Our Chevrolet fired off a little tight, but fought a few different things once we got in clean air. We were too tight for the first half of the race, and then it flipped and we were too loose. It took 10 or 12 laps for our car to come in and then we were on pace with the field. By the end of a run, we were probably a little better than others. Richard Boswell and the No. 3 guys kept adjusting on the balance and made the right calls to not lose track position throughout the race. Proud of the effort from everyone today. We will keep battling.”

AJ Allmendinger — 31st: “It was just disappointing. It was one of those things where we pitted, (Ryan Blaney) was I think three or four boxes behind us. I was watching him the whole time and I was going to check up if he ever dropped the jack before I got to his box. But I passed his box maybe just right as they dropped the jack, and as I turned in, he turned out. I was hoping he’d checkup because I was already committed, but he didn’t and spun us out. I should have just spun the car back around and got back in the box to save us a lot of time. It just really messed us up after that to get back in the box and get tires on the car. I need to be better about being quicker of just what to do there. It’s just disappointing because, honestly, I think we had a really competitive car. It’s hard because you’re on better tires, and then you’re on worse tires, so you’re never really on the same tires as everybody else.”

Kyle Busch — 35th: “This afternoon was a fight from start to finish for the entire No. 8 Chevrolet team. We fired off tight, lacked turn, and battled right side tire wear early on. While we ended up going a lap down as the race progressed, we were adjusting the car in the right direction and fighting for the Lucky Dog. As we neared the end of Stage 2, we were back in the pits for an unscheduled tire stop, and then lost more track position as we looked into a potential brake issue. All we can do now is make notes, refocus and look to next weekend in Talladega as we try to chase a better finish I know everyone is after.”

WILL BE UPDATED