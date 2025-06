U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Pinehurst No. 2

Bryson DeChambeau saved par on the 72nd hole with a brilliant, 50-yard bunker shot to win the 124th U.S. Open.

DeChambeau finished one shot clear of Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed three of his final four holes.

Here’s a look at the final results from those who made the cut at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina: