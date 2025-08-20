Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

It’s Wednesday, August 20 and the Giants (61-64) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (69-56). Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against JP Sears for San Diego.

The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Giants to make this four-game series a little more interesting. San Diego is now 4-1 versus San Francisco over the last 10 days, but 1-4 since the three-game set with the Giants.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Padres

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 9:40 PM ET

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SDPA, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Giants (+190), Padres (-232)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Padres

Pitching matchup for August 20, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. JP Sears

Giants: Landen Roupp, (7-6, 3.45 ERA)

Last outing: 15.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Padres: JP Sears, (7-10, 9.00 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Padres

The Giants are 2-8 in the last 10 games

The Padres are 1-4 in the last 5 games

San Diego is 8-3 versus San Francisco this season

Each of the Padres’ last 4 home games against the Giants have gone over the Total

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.74 units

The Padres have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

