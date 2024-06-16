U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Bryson DeChambeau wins second U.S. Open title

The final round of the 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2. Follow the action with this live blog:

It’s over!

Bryson DeChambeau is the 124th U.S. Open champion.

BRYSON!

DeChambeau hits the bunker shot of his life, from 55 yards to 4 feet.

THE BUNKER SHOT OF HIS CAREER!@b_dechambeau has this putt left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/Vleb6k6PvO — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

Par for the win, but Bryson in trouble:

DeChambeau, now leading by one, is well left of the fairway, in the native area and near a tree root. He punches out into the greenside bunker.

Bryson with some root trouble here on 18 pic.twitter.com/zAoJtbn0My — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) June 16, 2024

Agony for McIlroy

After hitting his tee shot into the brush, McIlroy pitches out and then chips onto the green, leaving himself a testy par putt inside of 4 feet. He misses and drops to 5 under, one back of DeChambeau.

Rory McIlroy bogeys 18 as Bryson DeChambeau now needs a par to win the tournament.



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/JLYRu9myhf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

Bryson can’t retake the solo lead:

DeChambeau misses his 18-footer at the 17th and remains tied with McIlroy at 6 under.

Bryson for the lead again... NO!



He'll head to the 18th tee tied with Rory. pic.twitter.com/Ex5fhTzgt6 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

He knew it when he hit it:

DeChambeau hits a beauty at the par-3 17th to 18 feet.

CHASING IT... AND FOR GOOD REASON!



Bryson will have a birdie chance to take the lead on 17. pic.twitter.com/uqSpm60bDl — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

Couldn’t be any tighter:

DeChambeau pars the 16th with a two-putt. McIlroy pars the 17th by getting up and down from a greenside bunker. They remain tied at 6 under.

On Rory’s miss at No. 16:

Rory McIlroy was 496-for-496 putting inside 3 feet this season before that miss. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 16, 2024

If there is a playoff ...:

The USGA employs a two-hole aggregate session and then sudden death. The players would play the par-3 17th and par-4 18th, and then rotate them.

Oh, no, part II!

McIlroy lips out a 2 1/2-foot putt for par at the 16th. Back-to-back bogeys and he’s now tied with DeChambeau at 6 under.

Pain for Rory on 16.



McIlroy and DeChambeau are tied for the lead (-6) again.



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/JTFxs8htLo — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

Oh, no!

DeChambeau hits a perfect shot into the 15th and runs his 25-foot birdie putt (for the lead) 4 feet past. He then lips out the par effort and makes bogey, his first three-putt of the week. He drops one back at 6 under.

Bryson DeChambeau bogeys 15 and Rory McIlroy is now the solo leader (-7). 👀



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/PY7c486opZ — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

We’re tied down the stretch:

McIlroy’s tee shot at the par-3 15th is a low liner that darts off the green and into a poor spot. From there, he leaves himself with 31 feet for par and lags for bogey. He and DeChambeau are knotted at 7 under.

A major first for the world No. 1:

Scottie Scheffler finishes U.S. Open with all four rounds over par For the first time in his career, Scheffler failed to break par across four major rounds.

DeChambeau back within one:

Bryson drives the 316-yard, par-4 13th and skillfully two-putts for birdie to get back to 7 under. He’s one back of McIlroy.

Two-shot swing in McIlroy’s favor:

After another tee shot to the right and a punch out, DeChambeau bogeys the 11th. A few minutes later, McIlroy rolls in his fifth birdie of the day at the 12th. McIlroy now leads by two at 8 under par.

We appear to be down to 2 players:

McIlroy makes his third birdie in four holes, this one from 22 feet at the 12th, to tie DeChambeau at 7 under. Meanwhile, Cantlay makes bogey to fall three back.

RORY'S NOT GOING ANYWHERE. 😤🔥



Three birdies in four holes to tie the lead!



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/iHI2gidO2D — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

Another fist-pumping par save:

DeChambeau continues to miss his tee shots right and continues to save par. He did it again at the 11th hole, getting up and down from the greenside bunker to remain one up at 7 under.

DeChambeau back in front:

After an incredible up, DeChambeau gets down from 5 feet at the 10th for his first birdie of the day. He reclaims the solo lead at 7 under.

Bryson DeChambeau retakes the solo lead (-7) with a birdie on 10. 👀



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Dyxlg1gGAn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

Tied at the top:

Rory McIlroy makes his second straight birdie at the par-5 10th to reach 6 under and tie Bryson DeChambeau for the lead. Patrick Cantlay also birdies the 10th to reach 5 under.

BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES! 🐥🐥@McIlroyRory is tied for the lead in the 124th U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/ezwFcaRKh4 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

They are all on the back nine:



Bryson DeChambeau: -6 (9)

Rory McIlroy: -5 (9)

Patrick Cantlay: -4 (9)

Russell Henley : -2 (15)

Tony Finau: -2 (11)

Matthieu Pavon: -2 (9)

Shipley wins low-am honors:

Going head-to-head with FSU’s Luke Clanton, the Ohio State Buckeye adds the U.S. Open amateur medal to his Masters low-am trophy.

BRYSON!!

DeChambeau is pumped after an incredible par save at the eighth to remain one up.

MASSIVE par save to keep the lead!@b_dechambeau remains 1 ahead of McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/JMJcY4P3qs — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

McIlroy within one:

Nearly another ace at No. 9:

We've had plenty of excitement this week on No. 9.@HomelessHubbs was a whisker away from an unforgettable moment at 15. pic.twitter.com/GJN5Msmmr2 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

Bryson bogeys No. 4; Rory the same at No. 5:

DeChambeau went long of the green at the fourth and couldn’t get up and down. His par putt lipped out and he dropped to 6 under. Momentarily one back, McIlroy’s second at the par-5 fifth rolled off the severely sloped green and into a horrible spot in the native area. He needed two shots to reach the green and then two-putted for bogey to drop to 4 under.

Rory McIlroy just got the worst break during U.S. Open final round McIlroy bogeyed the par-5 fifth hole Sunday at Pinehurst No. 2 after being inches from having an eagle putt.

Pavon gets it back:

After a bogey at the first, Pavon is back within three thanks to a birdie at the third. Up ahead, Cantlay bogeys the fourth to fall four back.

That early bogey? A thing of the past for Pavon.



Birdie on 3 to pull back to within 3 of Bryson's lead. pic.twitter.com/QBiOCLdLZk — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

Opening bogey for Pavon:

Playing in the final pairing, Matthieu Pavon three-putts from 21 feet at the first to drop four back at 3 under. DeChambeau, meanwhile, made par to remain at minus-7.

Early drama:

Rory McIlroy birdies the first hole to get two back at 5 under. Bryson DeChambeau hits opening tee shot into a divot. Ludvig Åberg, the 36-hole leader who dropped five back, goes OB on the second hole.

Rory McIlroy starts FAST with a long-range birdie on the 1st! 🐤



📺: NBC & @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/VRGPrGbPzT — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 16, 2024

Back-up driver for Bryson:

On-course reporter Jim “Bones” Mackay reports DeChambeau flattened the face of his driver and is using his backup head as his final round is now underway.

McIlroy and Cantlay:

The Ryder Cup rivals, who both begin the final round three back of Bryson DeChambeau, have teed off. One pairing remains.

No Hogan cap for Bryson, but ...

Today @b_dechambeau is paying tribute to Payne Stewart and his win here at Pinehurst 25 years ago by wearing this pin on the back of his cap for the final round of the @usopengolf. pic.twitter.com/XH8fQIiNo8 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 16, 2024

Remembering Payne:

Subplot:

Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton are playing together in the final round for low-am honors.

Neal Shipley strikes first in the battle for low amateur!



He and @FSUGolf's Luke Clanton started the day tied and are paired together. pic.twitter.com/WDCGoXSxC1 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 16, 2024

When will the leaders be going out?

How to watch this afternoon: