U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club
Published June 9, 2025 03:16 PM
The third men’s major of the year is here, and it feels as though “carnage” will be the word of the week.
Punishingly thick rough. Screaming fast greens. Treacherous bunkers. Whoever comes out on top at Oakmont County Club in the 125th U.S. Open will be a worthy champion.
Here are the betting favorites to win the toughest test on the golf calendar.
Scottie Scheffler will be the pre-championship favorite at Oakmont for good reason, but what about everyone else? Let’s rank them all.
2025 U.S. Open odds (as of Monday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):
- Scottie Scheffler: +275
- Bryson DeChambeau: +750
- Rory McIlroy: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Joaquin Niemann: +3000
- Ludvig Åberg: +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
- Justin Thomas: +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4500
- Shane Lowry: +4500
- Sepp Straka: +5000
- Brooks Koepka: +5500