U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club

The third men’s major of the year is here, and it feels as though “carnage” will be the word of the week.

Punishingly thick rough. Screaming fast greens. Treacherous bunkers. Whoever comes out on top at Oakmont County Club in the 125th U.S. Open will be a worthy champion.

Here are the betting favorites to win the toughest test on the golf calendar.

2025 U.S. Open odds (as of Monday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):