U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx try to stay undefeated, Caitlin Clark nears return from quad injury
MLB: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers remain on top, Pete Alonso powers Mets
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx try to stay undefeated, Caitlin Clark nears return from quad injury
MLB: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
MLB Power Rankings: Tigers remain on top, Pete Alonso powers Mets
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club

  
Published June 9, 2025 03:16 PM

The third men’s major of the year is here, and it feels as though “carnage” will be the word of the week.

Punishingly thick rough. Screaming fast greens. Treacherous bunkers. Whoever comes out on top at Oakmont County Club in the 125th U.S. Open will be a worthy champion.

Here are the betting favorites to win the toughest test on the golf calendar.

25USO_00C_DJI_0478.jpg
U.S. Open power rankings: Every player at Oakmont ranked, Nos. 1-156
Scottie Scheffler will be the pre-championship favorite at Oakmont for good reason, but what about everyone else? Let’s rank them all.

2025 U.S. Open odds (as of Monday afternoon, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +275
  • Bryson DeChambeau: +750
  • Rory McIlroy: +1200
  • Jon Rahm: +1200
  • Xander Schauffele: +2000
  • Collin Morikawa: +2500
  • Joaquin Niemann: +3000
  • Ludvig Åberg: +3000
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3500
  • Justin Thomas: +4000
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +4500
  • Shane Lowry: +4500
  • Sepp Straka: +5000
  • Brooks Koepka: +5500