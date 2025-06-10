Summer McIntosh breaks second world record of Canada swimming trials

Summer McIntosh broke the world record in the 200m individual medley, giving her the fastest time in history in three different long course swimming events.

McIntosh, a triple 2024 Olympic gold medalist, clocked 2 minutes, 5.70 seconds on Monday at the Canadian trials for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August.

She broke the world record of 2:06.12 set by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at the 2015 World Championships, the third-longest standing world record in women’s long course (50-meter pool) swimming.

“200m IM, I think, is my main race out of my top five, six races where I really have to execute perfectly,” McIntosh, who broke the 400m freestyle world record on Saturday, said in a poolside interview. “There’s no room for mistakes. It’s kind of a sprint event for me.”

McIntosh, 18, was previously the third-fastest 200m IMer in history thanks to her 2:06.56 to win Paris Olympic gold. With Monday’s time, she passed American Ariana Kukors, who swam 2:06.15 at the 2009 Worlds, and Hosszu.

McIntosh also owns world records in the 400m IM (set in 2024) and that 400m free, which she reclaimed from Australian Ariarne Titmus on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, she swam the third-fastest 800m free in history, trailing only Katie Ledecky’s top two times.

She also owns the second-fastest time in history in the 200m butterfly — 1.22 seconds behind China’s Liu Zige’s world record from 2009, the oldest women’s world record and the only one remaining from the super suit era. McIntosh is slated to swim the 200m fly at the Canadian trials on Tuesday.

For this season’s worlds, McIntosh said she plans to swim five individual events: her three Olympic gold-medal events — both IMs, 200m fly — plus the 400m free and one of the 200m free, 200m backstroke or 800m free.

Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to win five individual golds at a single worlds, doing so in 2007 to set the table for repeating the feat at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he also won three relay golds for eight total.