Rangers at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

It’s Wednesday, August 20 and the Rangers (62-65) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (65-61). Noah Cameron is slated to take the mound for Kansas City, while Texas has not announced its starter yet.

The Royals continued to cook with a 5-2 win on Tuesday night, which gives Kansas City a chance to sweep the Rangers if they win today and Thursday.

Kansas City is now 7-1 in the past eight games, while Texas trends in the opposite direction with a 1-6 record over the last seven and 2-10 record dating back a dozen games. The Royals are a perfect 5-0 versus the Rangers this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Royals

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNKC

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-118), Royals (-101)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Royals

Pitching matchup for August 20, 2025: TBA vs. Noah Cameron

Rangers: TBA Royals: Noah Cameron, (7-5, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Royals

Kansas City is 5-0 versus Texas this season

Kansas City is 7-1 in the last 8 games

Texas is 1-6 in the last 7 games

Texas is 2-10 in the last 12 games

The Royals have won 10 of their last 12 games at home

6 of the Royals’ last 8 matchups with the Rangers have stayed under the Total



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rangers and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: