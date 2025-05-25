Watch Now
Scheffler's putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his T-4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Golf Central desk explains why his putting from the tournament may leave him 'a little bit frustrated.'
Griffin's growth continues with Charles Schwab win
Ben Griffin talks about holding on to win the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Golf Central desk examines his rise from mortgage loan officer to PGA Tour champion.
Why Schmid's play from No. 17 bunker is 'baffling'
Matti Schmid unpacks his approach to his chip from the bunker on No. 17 at Colonial, electing to leave it out right of the green, and Golf Central shares why they "don't agree" with the decision.
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
Scottie Scheffler's hot start was exactly what he needed on moving day to get in striking range entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Fowler able to 'build confidence' in Schwab Rd. 3
Golf Central reacts to Rickie Fowler's comments after Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge about getting confident with a new putter despite a field with some "pretty damn good players."
Scheffler's promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
Scottie Scheffler's early charge in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge was halted by back nine bogeys, and he will need "more of the same" from the front nine to enter contention on Sunday.
HLs: Spieth 'fights through' Round 2 at Colonial
Golf Central examines Jordan Spieth's highlights from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, discussing how he was able to "fight through" and make the cut.
Highlights: Scheffler 'a little off' at Colonial
Check out the top moments from Scottie Scheffler's second round of action at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX.
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
Check out the top moments from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
The Golf Central crew takes a look at Jordan Spieth's highlights from the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge and discusses why Spieth should "trust his instincts."