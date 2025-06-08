Alex Bowman on Michigan crash: ‘That hurt a lot’

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Alex Bowman walked away after he suffered one of the hardest hits in his career when his car slammed the SAFER barrier head-on in Sunday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Bowman was running outside the top 25 when Cole Custer and Austin Cindric made contact, sending Custer’s car into Bowman’s car. That contact turned Bowman and sent his car head-on into the SAFER barrier.

“That hurt a lot,” Bowman told Prime’s Kim Coon after exiting the infield care center. “That was probably top of the board on hits I’ve taken, and unfortunately I’ve had a lot of hits. So I hate that for the 48 team. Couldn’t really do anything except think about ‘Oh (expletive) this is about to hurt really bad.’ Hate that. Hate that for our team.

“It’s been a rough two months. I mean, honesty, we were pretty decent (in practice), I was pretty optimistic to start today. We got super loose and just had a long pit stop trying to make an adjustment to make it better and never really got a chance to race again after that.

“Confident that my guys would have gotten the car better, and we could have gotten back up through there, but unfortunately, when you get in the back like that, shit gets pretty crazy, and stuff like that happens.”

This marks the seventh time in the last nine races that Bowman has finished 25th or worse. He entered Sunday’s race 12th in the points but will score only one point at Michigan with a 36th-place finish.

