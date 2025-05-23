Watch Now
HLs: Spieth 'fights through' Round 2 at Colonial
Golf Central examines Jordan Spieth's highlights from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, discussing how he was able to "fight through" and make the cut.
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
Check out the top moments from Scottie Scheffler's second round of action at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX.
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
Check out the top moments from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
The Golf Central crew takes a look at Jordan Spieth's highlights from the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge and discusses why Spieth should "trust his instincts."
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
New LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler joins Golf Central to discuss his vision for the organization, his passion for women's golf and how he plans to "hit the ground running" in his new role.
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
Damon Hack and Amanda Blumenherst analyze the final round of the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, where a few pivotal moments helped Northwestern pull out the victory over Stanford.
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
Brentley Romine talks with the entire Northwestern women's golf team after winning the NCAA Women's Golf Championship, discussing their belief in each other and themselves.
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
Stanford head coach Anne Walker talks after the Cardinal's loss at the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships and Amanda Blumenherst explains why the team should still be proud of their year.
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine dive into the team match play NCAA Women's Golf National Championship semifinal and discuss how each team fared.
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
39-year-old Marc Dull became the first golfer to win a U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship match as a single after his partner had to depart the competition to attend his daughter's graduation.