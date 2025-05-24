 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: William Byron conquers Charlotte in overtime
GrrcSfPWcAE5jzh.jpeg
Michael La Sasso has seen it all – stomach bug, flu, sea urchin – but making most of normal golf at NCAAs
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional

Top Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
NASCAR Xfinity results: William Byron conquers Charlotte in overtime
GrrcSfPWcAE5jzh.jpeg
Michael La Sasso has seen it all – stomach bug, flu, sea urchin – but making most of normal golf at NCAAs
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Three
Retief Goosen among co-leaders, Lee Westwood one back in Senior PGA at Congressional

Top Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler's promise halted by bogeys at Colonial

May 24, 2025 06:47 PM
Scottie Scheffler's early charge in the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge was halted by back nine bogeys, and he will need "more of the same" from the front nine to enter contention on Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
2:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
4:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
6:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
4:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
2:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
6:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
2:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
3:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
4:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
04:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
08:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000

Latest Clips

nbc_mx_deegan_250524.jpg
31
Deegan: ‘We’re going to send’ after going 1-1
nbc_mx_vialle_250524.jpg
32
Vialle ‘wants more’ after podium to open MX season
nbc_mx_shimoda_250524.jpg
38
Shimoda ‘surprised’ at runner-up finish at Pala
nbc_golf_mayaopen3hl_250524.jpg
03:05
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_mx_jettline_250524.jpg
01:25
Stewart analyzes Jett’s lines at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_seniorrnd3_250524.jpg
05:42
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_mx_sextoncrash_250524.jpg
01:30
Sexton pulls off track after hard crash in Moto 1
oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250524.jpg
38
Jett fastest 450 qualifier in return from ACL tear
Women_s_MX_round_1.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
52
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’
nbc_mx_hampshire_250524.jpg
40
Hampshire making 450 debut in Pro Motocross
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_smx_southafricastage4_v2_250523.jpg
12:57
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 4
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_roto_olaveshaheed_250523.jpg
01:13
How Olave, Shaheed can benefit from Shough at QB
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
01:19
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_golf_lpgamexicord2_250523.jpg
08:19
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Rd. 2
nbc_dlb_thunderpacersdisc_250523.jpg
07:59
Pacers, Thunder shared similar paths to success
nbc_dlb_nflflagfootballdisc_250523.jpg
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
nbc_ew_goatplplayer_250523.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?
nbc_roto_nottinghamchelsea_250523.jpg
01:22
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty