MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Gretchen Walsh win third titles at nationals, history calls at worlds
ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Round Two
Ilhee Lee leads crowd at ShopRite LPGA as U.S. Women’s Open champ Maja Stark misses cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250607.jpg
What riders said after Thunder Valley Motocross
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd3v2_250607.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3

June 7, 2025 06:23 PM
Watch the top highlights and moments from the third round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Up Next
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
9:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
2:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
Now Playing
rory_site.jpg
1:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_250605.jpg
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
2:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
1:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
1:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
1:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerhighlights_250607.jpg
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250607.jpg
06:46
What riders said after Thunder Valley Motocross
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd3v2_250607.jpg
09:36
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 3
nbc_golf_americanfamilychamp_250607.jpg
02:55
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicround2v3_260607.jpg
10:38
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
nbc_mx_womens_250607.jpg
03:46
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 3, Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_manassero_250607.jpg
06:56
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
nbc_mx_kitchen_250607.jpg
32
Kitchen describes Thunder Valley as a ‘dogfight’
nbc_mx_hymas_250607.jpg
57
Hymas executes ‘a perfect day’ at Thunder Valley
nbc_mx_deegan_250607.jpg
32
Deegan: ‘If 2-2 is a bad day, I’m stoked’
nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
47
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
01:01
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
52
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions
nbc_usmnt_usaturkey_250607.jpg
11:26
Highlights: USMNT vs. Türkiye (En Español)
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
nbc_usmnt_goal1_250607.jpg
01:28
McGlynn buries first-minute banger for USMNT lead
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
09:42
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
06:20
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd2_250606.jpg
05:53
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?