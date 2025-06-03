Watch Now
Clanton: 'If you have a goal, you can get there'
Ahead of his first professional start at the RBC Canadian Open, Luke Clanton shares why he is ready for a life on the PGA Tour after making 13 starts as an amateur with six top-20 finishes and just three missed cuts.
Up Next
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women's Open
Beth Ann Nichols offers her insights on Maja Stark's U.S. Women's Open victory, Nelly Korda's impression coming out of the event and more.
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
Clanton: 'If you have a goal, you can get there'
Ahead of his first professional start at the RBC Canadian Open, Luke Clanton shares why he is ready for a life on the PGA Tour after making 13 starts as an amateur with six top-20 finishes and just three missed cuts.
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Take a look at the Aon Swing 5 and Next 10 ahead of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
While serving his seventh tour in Afghanistan, an RPG attack injured Mike Morales, causing him to lose 30% of his skull. Here is how the sport of golf and a trip to Ireland helped Morales in his journey toward recovery.
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
Commissioner Kessler has 'passion' for golf, LPGA
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to analyze Craig Kessler being named the 10th commissioner of the LPGA, preview the upcoming United States Women's Open Championship and explain the inspiring story of Leta Lindley.
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
Rex Hoggard reports from Colonial Country Club, where former champions Corey Pavin and Oline Brown may be playing their last PGA Tour event at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course 'fits me'
Michael Block explains why Colonial Country Club, the home of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, fits his game and discusses his expectations for the tournament.
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
Focus points of PGA Tour's Fan Forward initiative
Andy Weitz joins Golf Today to discuss the focus points of the PGA Tour's Fan Forward initiative, including the stance on a player's obligation to speak to the media and the future of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
Scheffler will remain 'hungry' after PGA win
The Golf Today crew discuss Scottie Scheffler's mindset after winning the PGA Championship, explaining why the world No. 1 will be ready to play ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
How players feel about distance measuring devices
How players feel about distance measuring devices
Rex Hoggard reports from Colonial Country Club on Scottie Scheffler laying low after the PGA Championship and on the PGA Tour's distance measuring device testing, with insight from Tommy Fleetwood and other players.