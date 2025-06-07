 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff wins 2025 French Open
Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Michigan Cup starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third pole in a row

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoeint_250607.jpg
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan

June 7, 2025 11:49 AM
Watch qualifying highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

nbc_nas_briscoeint_250607.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_mayranking_250529.jpg
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_xfinity_charlotteracehl_250424.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_nas_allstarhl_250518.jpg
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansastrucks2025.jpg
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas

nbc_pl_brembeumoallgoals_250607.jpg
09:42
Every Mbeumo goal scored during the PL season
oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
08:22
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606(2).jpg
06:18
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
06:20
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250606.jpg
08:31
Ledecky wins national title in 400m freestyle
nbc_golf_kornferrybmwrd2_250606.jpg
05:53
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_championshl_250606.jpg
01:53
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_11thhole_250606.jpg
05:21
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
rorystruggles.jpg
07:03
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
nbc_golf_gc_rorysound_250606.jpg
04:17
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
nbc_golf_canadianrd2_250606.jpg
09:09
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgaclassicrd1_250606.jpg
10:28
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round
pittman_site.jpg
01:11
Where does Pittman stack up in Colts’ WR room?
nbc_golf_dimarcoint_250606.jpg
02:35
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
rory_site.jpg
01:15
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
nbc_roto_lindorinjury_250606.jpg
01:35
Fantasy impact of Mets SS Lindor breaking his toe
nbc_roto_aaronnola_250606.jpg
01:15
Nola suffers setback in return from ankle injury
nbc_roto_bateman_250606.jpg
01:22
Can Bateman be more than a deep-ball specialist?
nbc_roto_raiselinglesias_250606.jpg
01:26
Iglesias’ 2025 struggles continue with Braves
nbc_roto_metcalf_250606.jpg
01:10
Metcalf will benefit from Rodgers signing with PIT
nbc_dps_channingfryeinterview_250606.jpg
18:40
Frye: Love should make Basketball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_250606.jpg
08:25
How much better does Rodgers make Steelers?
defrosted.jpg
04:33
Palmer goals that get increasingly colder
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsreax_250606.jpg
10:30
Was Pacers’ Game 1 victory over Thunder a fluke?
gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
sotometsrockieshomerunbetting.jpg
01:08
Bet on Soto, Mets to win over 95.5 games this year
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_steelersplayoffs_250606.jpg
02:42
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
nbc_roto_belmont_250606.jpg
01:21
Expect strong performance from Baeza at Saratoga
nbc_roto_fowfinal_250606.jpg
02:04
Gauff is a ‘live underdog’ against Sabalenka