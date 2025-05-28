 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
Oklahoma State outlasts Ole Miss, faces Virginia for men’s golf national title
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun
Bueckers is triumphant in return to Connecticut, leading Wings past the Sun for 1st win of season
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
White Sox trade C Matt Thaiss to Tampa Bay and reinstate C Korey Lee from injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
Creamer’s journey to 2010 Women’s U.S. Open title
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
Oklahoma State outlasts Ole Miss, faces Virginia for men’s golf national title
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun
Bueckers is triumphant in return to Connecticut, leading Wings past the Sun for 1st win of season
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
White Sox trade C Matt Thaiss to Tampa Bay and reinstate C Korey Lee from injured list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
Creamer’s journey to 2010 Women’s U.S. Open title
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA Tour announces changes to Tour Championship

May 27, 2025 11:18 PM
Changes are coming to the Tour Championship, including the elimination of staggered strokes at the end-of-the-season event.
Up Next
nbc_golf_semitalk_250527.jpg
3:33
NCAA title stage is set for Virginia, Oklahoma St.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
6:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
8:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
3:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
5:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
4:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
1:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
4:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
7:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
2:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
Now Playing

Related Videos

Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
04:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
07:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 Women’s U.S. Open title
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
02:28
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
03:45
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women’s U.S. Open
nbc_moto_t24sextondisc_250527.jpg
06:08
Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ Women’s U.S. Open
nbc_moto_t24tomacdisc_250527.jpg
09:21
What we learned from Jett vs. Tomac at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
ncaagolfquarterfinalsteammatchplay.jpg
13:39
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, quarterfinals
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
nbc_smx_bestoffoxraceway_250527.jpg
14:41
Pro Motocross 2025: Fox Raceway biggest moments
nbc_roto_saintsqbv2_250527.jpg
01:41
Could Rattler be starting QB for Saints in 2025?
nbc_pl_allgoalieassistsv2_250527.jpg
08:38
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_250527.jpg
01:28
Report: Cousins could be trade fit with Steelers
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalast_250527.jpg
20:21
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 3 comeback win
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_champsleague_250527.jpg
01:46
Eye PSG draw no bet in final vs. Inter
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_backontheirperch_250527.jpg
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceparade_250527.jpg
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade