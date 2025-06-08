 Skip navigation
Top News

Alex Bowman Michigan crash.jpg
Alex Bowman on Michigan crash: ‘That hurt a lot’
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 leaderboard: Final results, scores from Pinehurst No. 2
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner

  
Published June 8, 2025 03:31 PM
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2025

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz holds the trophy after winning the men’s singles final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner on day 15 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final.