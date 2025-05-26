 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Mystics v Phoenix Mercury
Monique Akoa Makani hits key 3-pointer and Phoenix Mercury top Washington Mystics 68-62
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
Kelsey Plum scores 28 and Azura Stevens adds season-high 24 as Sparks beat Sky 91-78
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm
Ogwumike scores 23, Wheeler adds season-high 21and Storm beat Aces 102-82

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?

May 25, 2025 09:09 PM
Rex & Lav discuss if sponsor exemptions for signature events are being doled out unfairly.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250524.jpg
01:14
Scheffler moves out of mess near contention at CSC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlersoundreaxv2_250524.jpg
04:28
Fowler able to ‘build confidence’ in Schwab Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhlsoundv2_250524.jpg
07:40
Scheffler’s promise halted by bogeys at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_250523.jpg
02:38
HLs: Spieth ‘fights through’ Round 2 at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250523.jpg
04:31
Highlights: Scheffler ‘a little off’ at Colonial
nbc_golf_scottieschefflergolfcentralv2_250522.jpg
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
nbc_golf_jordanspiethgc_250522.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
nbc_golf_lpga_kesslerint_250522.jpg
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
04:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_golf_pgaseniorfinal_250525.jpg
09:15
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit
nbc_pl_virgilspeech_250525.jpg
01:48
Van Dijk addresses Liverpool faithful at Anfield
nbc_pl_robertsonintv_250525.jpg
02:39
Robertson describes ‘unbelievable’ scenes Anfield
nbc_pl_salahintv_250525.jpg
02:29
Salah: Liverpool ‘means everything’ to me
liverpool_raise_trophy.jpg
20:04
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy as champions
nbc_pl_fulmcihl_250525.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_manupenaltyv2_250525.jpg
01:38
Eriksen scores, secures win for Manchester United
nbc_pl_bouleihl_250525.jpg
13:09
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Leicester MWK 38
nbc_pl_pitchside_postgamereacs_250525.jpg
03:52
Debating Villa’s disallowed goal v. Man United
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_250523.jpg
14:42
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_livvcphilites_250525.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 38
nbc_pl_manuvastonvillaehl_2505025.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 38
nbc_pl_souars_250525.jpg
12:09
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Arsenal Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_wolbrehl_250525.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brentford Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_bhavtothl_250525.jpg
18:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_nfche_250525.jpg
09:12
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 38
nbc_pl_ipsvswhu_250525.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. West Ham Matchweek 38