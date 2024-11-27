 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 27, 2024 07:19 AM

Brighton continue another surprising top-four push when they welcome 20th-place Southampton to the Amex Stadium on Friday (3pm ET).

The Seagulls’ only losses since the start of October were to Liverpool in the League Cup and Premier League, and Brighton sit 6-3-3 with 22 points. That’s good enough for fifth place on the table, below Chelsea and Arsenal on goal differential

WATCH BRIGHTON vs SOUTHAMPTON LIVE

Southampton are undergoing a very rough start to the Premier League season, boasting just four points from 12 matches despite some attractive football under boss Russell Martin.

Fortunately, their four points are only five off safety and six teams are within seven points of the bottom of the table. The wins have to start soon, though.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: The Amex Stadium — Brighton

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

Joao Pedro is healthy and showing no signs of rust. He’ll be a handful for the visitors.

OUT: Solly March (knee), James Milner (thigh), Carlos Baleba (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Dunk (calf), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (hamstring)

Southampton team news, focus

Alex McCarthy was poor between the posts, as Southampton’s third-string keeper very much looked the description against Liverpool. The status of “Tall Paul” Onuachu is one to monitor in the coming days, as he was decent against the Reds.

OUT: Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Jan Bednarek (knee), Ross Stewart (muscular), William Smallbone (thigh), Aaron Ramsdale (finger), Adam Lallana (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Paul Onuachu (undisclosed)

Brighton vs Southampton prediction

This game expects goals, perhaps from both sides, but it’s difficult to predict that the Seagulls won’t make fewer mistakes than the Saints. And the game’s at the Amex. Brighton 2-1 Southampton. — NM