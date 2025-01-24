 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 24, 2025 11:10 AM

If Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are to extricate themselves from their current predicament, it would stand to reason that Sunday’s game against relegation-threatened Leicester is a must-win.

WATCH LIVE – Tottenham vs Leicester

“Must-win,” as in, it’s hard to imagine a more ideal fixture for Tottenham to snap their six-game winless run (0W-1D-5L). That’s because Leicester (8 games - 0W-1D-7L) are one of only two sides (Southampton - 12) currently on a longer slide in the Premier League. These are very different winless runs, though. All but one of Spurs’ defeats came by a single goal amid an injury crisis that has engulfed the squad for the better part of two months now, whereas Leicester have only managed to lose by a single goal once and have been outscored 18-2 in their seven straight defeats.

Alas, Postecoglou indicated this week that the two most notable absentees, center backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, are getting close to a return, perhaps in the next week or two. The table looks awfully bleak at the moment (15th place - 24 points from 22 games) and European qualification has probably gone already (12 points back), but Spurs are still alive in three cup competitions as they chase their first trophy since 2008. Leicester (19th - 14 points), meanwhile, could be headed for their second managerial change of the season if things don’t turn around quickly.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (calf), Pape Mata Sarr (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), Djed Spence (knock), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (thigh)

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

After missing two and a half months with a groin injury, Richarlison has looked lively and sharp in three appearances and will be desperate to feast on a defense giving up 2.2 goals per game this season. Tottenham 3-1 Leicester.