How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

If Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou are to extricate themselves from their current predicament, it would stand to reason that Sunday’s game against relegation-threatened Leicester is a must-win.

WATCH LIVE – Tottenham vs Leicester

“Must-win,” as in, it’s hard to imagine a more ideal fixture for Tottenham to snap their six-game winless run (0W-1D-5L). That’s because Leicester (8 games - 0W-1D-7L) are one of only two sides (Southampton - 12) currently on a longer slide in the Premier League. These are very different winless runs, though. All but one of Spurs’ defeats came by a single goal amid an injury crisis that has engulfed the squad for the better part of two months now, whereas Leicester have only managed to lose by a single goal once and have been outscored 18-2 in their seven straight defeats.

Alas, Postecoglou indicated this week that the two most notable absentees, center backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, are getting close to a return, perhaps in the next week or two. The table looks awfully bleak at the moment (15th place - 24 points from 22 games) and European qualification has probably gone already (12 points back), but Spurs are still alive in three cup competitions as they chase their first trophy since 2008. Leicester (19th - 14 points), meanwhile, could be headed for their second managerial change of the season if things don’t turn around quickly.

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham team news, focus

OUT: Dominic Solanke (knee - MORE), Brennan Johnson (calf), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Timo Werner (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (calf), Pape Mata Sarr (thigh), Cristian Romero (quad), Djed Spence (knock), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Mads Hermansen (groin), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Wilfred Ndidi (thigh)

Tottenham vs Leicester prediction

After missing two and a half months with a groin injury, Richarlison has looked lively and sharp in three appearances and will be desperate to feast on a defense giving up 2.2 goals per game this season. Tottenham 3-1 Leicester.