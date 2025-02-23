How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

In-form Crystal Palace host top-four chasing Aston Villa on Tuesday as both teams aim to wound the other with counter-attacks.

WATCH – Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Palace secured an impressive away win at Fulham on Saturday, their fourth in a row in the Premier League, as Oliver Glasner’s side are warming up for another late-season surge up the table. Mateta, Eze and Sarr were all in full flow and Palace are so dangerous to play against.

Aston Villa have talented new attackers settling in with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio doing the damage in a late comeback win against Chelsea on Saturday. Villa have had defensive injury issues in recent months but they’re hanging in there in the Premier League race for fifth place and were handed a favorable UEFA Champions League last 16 draw against Club Brugge.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (February 25)

Venue: Selhurst Park -- London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Joel Ward (calf)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (thigh), Amadou Onana (thigh), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings, Morgan Rogers

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be a tight, intense game and the margins will be small. Go for an away win with Villa’s host of magnificent forwards to make the difference. Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa.